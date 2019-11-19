ISSF World Cup Finals: Indians fail to make the final cut in Rifle 3-Position

Sanjeev Rajput shot 1153 and missed the final in men’s rifle 3-position event by one point in the shooting World Cup Finals in Putian, China, on Tuesday.

Olympian Sanjeev, who had narrowly missed the gold in the last World Cup in Rio, after qualifying with a national record 1181, shot 384 in kneeling, 388 in prone and 381 in the standing positions.

The other Indian in the field, Akhil Sheoran, who had won the gold in the World Cup in Guadallajara, Mexico, last year, could muster only 1147 and placed 13th.

In women’s rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil also scored only 1147 for the 13th spot, following 377 in kneeling, 390 in prone and 380 in the standing positions. She has a world record score of 1180 as her career best.

It will be the 25-metre events, the rapid fire for men, and sports pistol for women, on Wednesday. Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat will be competing in sports pistol along with Manu Bhaker, while it will be Anish Bhanwala in the men’s rapid fire.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position:

Men: 1. Filip Nepejchal (Cze) 462.9 (WRJ) 1160; 2. Milenko Sebic (Srb) 461.5 (1165); 3. Sergey Kamenskiy (Rus) 449.8 (1165); 9. Sanjeev Rajput 1153; 13. Akhil Sheoran 1147.

Women: 1. Seonaid Mcintosh (GBR) 462.1 (1171); 2. Pei Ruijiao (Chn) 457.4 (1158); 3. Nina Christen (Sui) 449.1 (1166); 13. Anjum Moudgil 1147.