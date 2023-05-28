Mehuli Ghosh hopes to better ranking, make India squad for Asian Games and World Championship

Mehuli Ghosh is on a mission. The Youth Olympics silver medallist is not only poised to fight her way back into the national team for the big events but is also getting ready to make her presence felt on the world stage.

By shooting a staggering 637.0 in women’s air rifle at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, the 22-year-old Mehuli has served a warning to elite shooters across the globe.

What the score signifies is that Mehuli is able to shoot at an average of 10.6 over 60 shots!

“It feels very good, and the score gives me great confidence. I am proud of myself. I haven’t shot this score even in training,” said Mehuli, understandably pleased.

To put things in perspective, the women’s world record stands at 635.3. The men’s world record of 637.9 was shot by Sheng Lihao of China in the World Cup earlier this month in Baku, Azerbaijan. The earlier world record of 635.4 was also shot by Sheng in March this year.

With perfection becoming a daily pursuit, Mehuli has been training diligently, away from the international glare.

What was more impressive was the way she was fighting in the finals, delivering the best shots every time, as if on demand.

“I have been training well for the finals. It is a new format. Actually, it is the old format that has come back now. The single-shot format in the finals tends to break one’s rhythm. It is difficult to retain the flow,” said Mehuli, who loves overcoming the challenges.

After winning the air rifle mixed team gold in partnership with Shahu Tushar Mane in the World Cup in Changwon, Korea, in July last year, Mehuli has been out of the international spotlight this season as she was not at her best (626.6) during the national championship.

“I have climbed to the third spot in the averages now. I look forward to competing in the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial in Thiruvananthapuram next month, and doing well in the selection trials to make the team for the Asian Games and World Championships”, said Mehuli, who is behind Tilottama Sen and Ramita Jindal in the air rifle national ranking list. She is ahead of other strong shooters like Nancy, Narmada Nithin and Elavenil Valarivan.

The idea is to be ready to win the Olympic quota in the World Championship or the Continental Championship.

“I hope to make the team and do my best”, said Mehuli.