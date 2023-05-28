Indian sports news wrap, May 28: Atwal makes cut as Jeev misses out

Chennai

GOLF

Senior PGA Tour Event: Atwal makes cut as Jeev misses out for second consecutive time

Arjun Atwal had consecutive rounds of 72 after 73 in the opening one as he made the cut at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Playing only in his second event on the Champions Tour for golfers over the age of 50, Atwal at 1-over 217 was tied 39th.

India’s other star Jeev Milkha Singh however missed the cut in his second straight Senior PGA Championships after a poor opening round of 76 followed by an even-par round.

Irishman Padraig Harrington, winner of three Majors with two Opens and one PGA Championships in 2008-09, is now one round away from his second Senior Major title.

He won he US Senior Open in June 2022. Harrington who started the week with a 64 has added 68-68 in his next two rounds is 16-under and one shot clear of Steve Stricker (70-67-64). He is three ahead of Senior PGA Championship debutant Stewart Cink (68-68-67).

Atwal, who was T-11 in his only Champions Tour start last month, was 2-under through 16 holes before he dropped a double bogey his 17th hole, the Par-4 17th.

He started from the 10th and birdied the 14th and 18th. He then parred the next six holes before finding double.

Atwal will play his final round with Jim Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain, who is also the vice-captain for 2023 and the US Team for 2024 President’s Cup. The third player in the group is David Mackenzie.

-PTI

Aditi misses knockout berth at Bank of Hope tourney

Olympian Aditi Ashok dropped a double bogey on the closing 18th and lost a chance to get into the play-off for a knockout berth at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

Aditi, who lost her opening match to Perrine Delacour, got the better of Caroline Inglis in the next encounter.

In her final round-robin match, Aditi allowed Jennifer Kupcho to tie the match.

A win would have given Aditi a chance to get last 16 Knockout stage via a play-off against Delacour.

That meant Perrine with two wins topped the pool and went into the last 16, while Aditi and Kupcho were tied for second with one win, one tie and one loss and exited, as did Caroline Inglis, who had one win and two losses.

Only seven of the top seeds in the 16 groups advanced. They were Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, Alison Lee, Ayaka Furue of Japan; Leona Maguire of Ireland; Linn Grant and Maja Stark of Sweden and Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

Aditi’s next start will be at the $ 2.75m Mizuho America’s Open in New Jersey.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

India U-17s to play TSV Schwaben Augsburg juniors in last training game in Germany

The India U-17 men’s team will play its last training game in Germany against a mix of U-17 and U-18 boys from TSV Schwaben Augsburg at the Paul Renz Akademie in Augsburg on Monday.

The India U-17s is on an exposure tour currently in a lead up to colts Asia Cup tournament next month.

First, it was in Spain for a month, where it played the junior teams of top La Liga clubs like Atletico de Madrid, Real Madrid, Getafe, etc., before shifting base to Germany for two weeks.

The India U-17s have played VfB Stuttgart U-16/U-19s (0-2), SSV Reutlingen U-16s (6-1), and FC Augsburg U-17 (3-1) in their three training matches in Germany.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes said, “The last two months have been filled with intensive training, and a lot of information has been disbursed to the boys, which will surely help them improve their game.

“We will now approach our last game in Germany with the same mentality as the rest of the matches, and try to finish our time here on a winning note.”

The India U-17s will take part in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup next month in Thailand, after securing qualification for the same last year. It will face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in its three matches in Group D.

The Blue Colts will shift base to Thailand on June 1, where they will train while acclimatising to the local conditions for two weeks, before the start of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

-PTI

SHOOTING

India ends fifth at Almaty Shotgun World Cup

India ended its engagements at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun on Sunday in fifth place with one silver and one bronze, won in the women’s skeet competition.

On Sunday, both Indian pairs in the trap mixed team competition could not win a medal.

The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with the bronze going at 137. They finished fifth overall.

The second Indian pair of Zoravar Sandhu and Preeti Rajak shot 134 to finish eighth. The Kazakh pairing of Mariya Dmitriyenko and Victor Khassyanov won gold with a total of 142, while Turkey claimed silver and Iran won bronze.