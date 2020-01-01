Shooting

National Shooting: Olympian Gurpreet wins gold in men's 25m centre fire pistol

Kamesh Srinivasan
BHOPAL 01 January, 2020 18:53 IST

Gurpreet Singh (in picture) beat Yogesh Singh to gold in the men's 25m centre fire pistol.   -  PTI

Olympian Gurpreet Singh shot 587 and won the gold in men’s 25-metre
centre fire pistol in the 63rd National shooting championship on Wednesday.

Gurpreet beat Yogesh Singh of Navy who also shot the same score, with an impressive 299 out of 300 in the second stage.

Anish Bhanwala won the bronze with 585, four points ahead of Rajkanwar
Singh Sandhu.

The results

Men's 25m centre fire pistol: 1. Gurpreet Singh 587 (22x); 2. Yogesh
Singh 587 (17x); 3. Anish Bhanwala 585

Team: 1. Navy 1737; 2. Haryana 1729; 3. Maharashtra 1716

