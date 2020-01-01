More Sports Shooting Shooting National Shooting: Olympian Gurpreet wins gold in men's 25m centre fire pistol Gurpreet Singh beat Yogesh Singh of the Navy, who also shot the same score, with an impressive 299 out of 300 in the second stage. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 01 January, 2020 18:53 IST Gurpreet Singh (in picture) beat Yogesh Singh to gold in the men's 25m centre fire pistol. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 01 January, 2020 18:53 IST Olympian Gurpreet Singh shot 587 and won the gold in men’s 25-metrecentre fire pistol in the 63rd National shooting championship on Wednesday.Gurpreet beat Yogesh Singh of Navy who also shot the same score, with an impressive 299 out of 300 in the second stage.Read: Indian teenager shooters can make it big at Tokyo 2020, believes Suma ShirurAnish Bhanwala won the bronze with 585, four points ahead of RajkanwarSingh Sandhu.The resultsMen's 25m centre fire pistol: 1. Gurpreet Singh 587 (22x); 2. YogeshSingh 587 (17x); 3. Anish Bhanwala 585Team: 1. Navy 1737; 2. Haryana 1729; 3. Maharashtra 1716 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.