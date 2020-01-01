National Shooting: Olympian Gurpreet wins gold in men's 25m centre fire pistol

Olympian Gurpreet Singh shot 587 and won the gold in men’s 25-metre

centre fire pistol in the 63rd National shooting championship on Wednesday.

Gurpreet beat Yogesh Singh of Navy who also shot the same score, with an impressive 299 out of 300 in the second stage.

Read: Indian teenager shooters can make it big at Tokyo 2020, believes Suma Shirur

Anish Bhanwala won the bronze with 585, four points ahead of Rajkanwar

Singh Sandhu.