National shooting championship to be held in April

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that the 64th National shooting championship will be held in Bhopal and Delhi, in April.

Asking the State associations to complete the zonal championships by March 31, the NRAI has announced that the National championship for rifle events would be held in Bhopal from April 14 to 29.

The Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad will host both the pistol and shotgun events. The national championship for pistol events would be staged from April 11 to 29, while the shotgun dates would be from April 10 to 24.

National selection trials: Tejaswani wins 25-metre rapid fire pistol event

Meanwhile, the Indian shooters are preparing in right earnest in the training camp for the shotgun World Cup to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 24 to March 3.

With the skeet competition scheduled first, the Indian skeet team is set to leave for Cairo on February 18. The trap team will leave on February 25.

The national federation would also be declaring the Indian team for the World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun, to be staged in Delhi from March 19 to 28.