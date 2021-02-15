National selection trials: Tejaswani wins 25-metre rapid fire pistol event

Tejaswani stepped it up further to win the women’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event once again, with a score of 556, in the fourth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad.

Tejaswani, who had won the third trial earlier with a score of 551, was quite impressive with her performance in the 4-second series, with an improved score of 90 in the second stage.

After having shot scores of 542 and 522 in the first two trials, Tejaswani has been able to get a good grip on the new event being introduced by the international federation.

Abhidnya Patil and Arunima Gaur overtook Niveditha Nair and Neeraj Kaur to the second and third spots respectively, while the likes of Annu Raj Singh and Anisa Sayyed failed to make the top-6 in the 11-member field.

The results:

Women’s 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Tejaswani 556; 2. Abhidnya Patil 548; 3. Arunima Gaur 546.