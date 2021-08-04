More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Ayonika Paul clinches top spot with narrow win Ayonika Paul shot 249.8 to pip Ayushi Podder by a half point to the top spot in women’s air rifle in the second National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 04 August, 2021 21:38 IST File picture of Ayonika Paul. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 04 August, 2021 21:38 IST Olympian and World Championship finalist Ayonika Paul shot 249.8 to pip Ayushi Podder by a half point to the top spot in women’s air rifle in the second National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range.In the 24-shot final, Ayonika had a good foundation in the first 10 shots and retained the favourable flow to stay on top. She had qualified with a modest score of 627.4, which incidentally was the best score in the women’s field.The topper in the men’s air rifle event in the first trial, Paarth Makhija was in irrepressible form, shooting 632.1 in qualification, but was pushed to the third spot in the final by Kiran Jadhav and Akhil Sheoran.Srinjoy Datta was impressive in both qualification (630.7) and final (251.3) as he finished ahead of Rudrankksh Patil and Yash Vardhan.In junior men’s rapid fire pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu, who had won the silver in the Delhi World Cup this season, finished on top ahead of Adarsh Singh and Anish Bhanwala.The results10m air rifle: Men: 1. Kiran Jadhav 252.6 (628.6); 2. Akhil Sheoran 252.5 (627.8); 3. Paarth Makhija 230.3 (632.1). Juniors: 1. Rajpreet Singh 252.8 (628.7); 2. Dhanush Srikanth 251.9 (630.2); 3. Paarth Makhija 231.0 (632.1). Youth: 1. Srinjoy Datta 251.3 (630.7); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 250.0 (630.7); 3. Yash Vardhan 228.8 (626.9).Women: 1. Ayonika Paul 249.8 (627.4); 2. Ayushi Podder 249.3 (625.2); 3. Shriyanka Sadangi 227.6 (625.4). Juniors: 1. Nisha Kanwar 252.2 (626.7); 2. Zeena Khitta 251.2 (627.4); 3. Arnisha Chowdhury 229.0 (627.4). Youth: 1. Dona Vennela Kudum 250.9 (622.7); 2. Khyati Chaudhary 249.8 (622.4); 3. Yana Rathore 227.9 (626.4).25m rapid fire pistol: Junior men: 1. Vijayveer Sidhu 32 (582); 2. Adarsh Singh 31 (576); 3. Anish Bhanwala 27 (580). Junior women: 1. Tejaswani 556; 2. Tanu Rawal 547; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 546. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :