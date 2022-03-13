National shooting selection trials: Mehuli defeats Tilottama 17-9 in Rifle event

Mehuli Ghosh beat Tilottama Sen 17-9 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the second National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday.

Former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan placed third ahead of Ramita who had topped qualification with 632.1.

Tilottama won the top spot in the junior event and the second place in youth section in asserting her efficiency.

Yukthi Rajendra did well to top the youth section, after qualifying with a modest 626.4. She was consistently strong thereafter in the next two stages of competition before capping her domination with a 17-9 score in the final battle with Tilottama.