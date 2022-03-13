More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Mehuli defeats Tilottama 17-9 in Rifle event Former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan placed third ahead of Ramita who had topped qualification with 632.1. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 13 March, 2022 19:42 IST (Representative Image) Tilottama won the top spot in the junior event and the second place in youth section in asserting her efficiency. - Reuters Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 13 March, 2022 19:42 IST Mehuli Ghosh beat Tilottama Sen 17-9 for the top spot in women’s air rifle in the second National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday. Former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan placed third ahead of Ramita who had topped qualification with 632.1. READ | National shooting selection trials: Chain Singh beats Swapnil in rifle event Tilottama won the top spot in the junior event and the second place in youth section in asserting her efficiency. Yukthi Rajendra did well to top the youth section, after qualifying with a modest 626.4. She was consistently strong thereafter in the next two stages of competition before capping her domination with a 17-9 score in the final battle with Tilottama.The results:10m air rifle: Women: 1. Mehuli Ghosh 17 (48) 43.5 (630.1); 2. Tilottama Sen 9 (38.5) 42 (630.6); 3. Elavenil Valarivan 37 (43.5) 630.7; 4. Ramita 21.5 (41) 632.1. Juniors: 1. Tilottama Sen 17 (46) 46.5 (630.6); 2. Arya Borse 5 (38.5) 40.5 (628.4); 3. Yamini 38 (44.5) 631.1; 4. Atmika Gupta 22.5 (40) 629.0. Youth: 1. Yukthi Rajendra 17 (47) 41.5 (626.4); 2. Tilottama Sen 9 (39) 41.5 (630.6); 3. Nancy 38 (42) 627.5; 4. Ramita 21 (43) 632.1. 50m rifle prone: Men: 1. Swapnil Kusale 623.4; 2. Goldi Gurjar 622.7; 3. Parul Kumar 619.1 Juniors: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 615.7; 2. Adarsh Tiwari 615.5; 3. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 615.0. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :