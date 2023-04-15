National selection trials: Rhythm tops 25m sports pistol; Nancy first in 10m air rifle

Nancy beat qualification topper Mehuli Ghosh (633.0) 16-10 to clinch the top spot in women’s 10-metre air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Saturday.

Shreya Agrawal and Manini Kaushik took the third and fourth place respectively, ahead of Shriyanka Sadangi, Yukthi Rajendra, Samiksha Dhingra and Shreya Saksena.

In women’s sports pistol, Rhythm Sangwan pipped Neha 32-31 to clinch the top spot. Both had topped qualification with 580.

In men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position, Pankaj Mukheja beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale 16-12 for the top spot, while Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Chain Singh placed third and fourth respectively. Aishwary was impressive in topping the qualification with 591.