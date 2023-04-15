National selection trials: Rhythm tops 25m sports pistol; Nancy first in 10m air rifle

Nancy beat qualification topper Mehuli Ghosh (633.0) 16-10 to clinch the top spot in women’s 10-metre air rifle in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Saturday.
Shreya Agrawal and Manini Kaushik took the third and fourth place respectively, ahead of Shriyanka Sadangi, Yukthi Rajendra, Samiksha Dhingra and Shreya Saksena.
In women’s sports pistol, Rhythm Sangwan pipped Neha 32-31 to clinch the top spot. Both had topped qualification with 580.
In men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position, Pankaj Mukheja beat Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale 16-12 for the top spot, while Olympians Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Chain Singh placed third and fourth respectively. Aishwary was impressive in topping the qualification with 591.
The results
10m air rifle: Women: 1. Nancy 16 (263.2) 629.0; 2. Mehuli Ghosh 10 (265.1) 633.0; 3. Shreya Agrawal 261.6 (629.4); 4. Manini Kaushik 261.2 (629.5).
Junior women: 1. Gautami Bhanot 17 (262.5) 627.0; 2. Jasmeen Kaur 9 (262.2) 626.0; 3. Isha Taksale 261.4 (625.9); 4. Hazel 261.3 (627.7).
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 16 (413.7) 583; 2. Swapnil Kusale 12 (408.0) 584; 3. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 407.4 (591); 4. Chain Singh 404.6 (589).
Junior men: 1. Shivam Dabas 17 (399.8) 576; 2. Vedant Waghmare 15 (400.8) 584; 3. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 379.1 (573); 4. Avinash Yadav 393.8 (570).
25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 32 (14) 580; 2. Neha 31 (12) 580; 3. Esha Singh 21 (14) 575; 4. Divya TS 11 (16) 577.
Junior women: 1. Naamya Kapoor 27 (12) 569; 2. Payal 26 (12) 575; 3. Megana Sadula 15 (11) 573; 4. Manvi Jain 10 (15) 570.