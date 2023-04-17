National shooting trials: Neha tops women’s air pistol; Manu Bhaker misses medal rounds

Neha beat Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 to top women’s air pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Monday.

Both Neha and Rhythm were not that strong in qualification, as they scored a modest 573, but in the semifinals they stepped it up. Rhythm in particular was strong in reaching the gold medal match with a 3.3-point lead over Neha. But, Neha managed to have the last laugh.

Olympian Yashaswini Singh Deswal placed third ahead of Palak Ghulia.

Padma Devaram and Akanksha Bansal had topped qualification with 577 each, but eventually placed seventh and eighth respectively.

Manu Bhaker shot 570 and missed the medal round by three points.

Former World No.1 and multiple time World Cup gold medallist, Saurabh Chaudhary was not at his best and was 35th in the men’s field with a score of 573.

Shiva Narwal was too strong from qualification to the climax, as he top scored with 582 and beat Arjun Singh Cheema 17-7.

Lakshay Sheoran leads National Shotgun Trials

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran and the young Bakhtyaruddin Malek led with 74 out of 75 after three rounds in men’s trap in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range.

Jungsher Virk followed the two with 73, while Shardul Vihan and Gyanchand Susheel Sharan shot 72. Olympian Kynan Chienai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta and former national champion Anirudh Singh kept themselves close to the top with 71.

Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu was breathing down the neck of the leading pack with 70, along with Prithviraj Tondaiman, a regular member of the Indian squad.

It was Aadya Tripathi leading the women’s field with an impressive 74, following rounds of 25, 24 and 25. She was followed by Manisha Keer and Pragati Dubey on 72.

Preeti Rajak (69), Shreyasi Singh and Aashima Ahlawat (68), Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari (67) were the others in the lead pack in a field of 36 shooters.

After two more rounds on Tuesday, the top eight will qualify for the semifinals.