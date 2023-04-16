Railways’ Pankaj Mukheja upstages Aishwary Tomar in shooting trials

Pankaj Mukheja was in fine form as he topped the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event yet again in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.
Pankaj, who had topped the third trial earlier, beat Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16-12, while Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale placed third. Swapnil had shot an impressive 590 in qualification, ten points better than Pankaj.
In women’s air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh topped the field, beating Swarnali Roy 17-9. Qualification topper Himani Chondhe (634.5) had to settle for sixth place, ahead of Ashi Chouksey and Elavenil Valarivan.
In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Bhavesh Shekhawat beat Neeraj Kumar 30-29. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar finished third. Two top performers in qualification, Vijayveer Sidhu (582) and Adarsh Singh (581) got eliminated in the semifinals.
RESULTS:
10m air rifle: Women: 1. Mehuli Ghosh 17 (262.6) 632.0; 2. Swarnali Roy 9 (263.2) 631.0; 3. Shriyanka Sadangi 267.2 (629.2); 4. Meghana Sajjanar 260.7 (629.1).
Junior women: 1. Gautami Bhanot 16 (262.1) 634.0; 2. Sonal Maskar 6 (261.7) 631.0; 3. Swati Chowdhury 260.9 (627.4); 4. Hazel 259.5 (628.4).
25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Bhavesh Shekhawat 30 (15) 577; 2. Neeraj Kumar 29 (15) 573; 3. Vijay Kumar 20 (9) 574; 4. Udit Joshit 12 (11) 572.
Junior men: 1. Mahesh Anandakumar 30 (13) 565; 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 28 (15) 570; 3. Sameer Ghulia 20 (14) 582; 4. Harsimar Singh Rattha 9 (12) 564.
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 16 (413.2) 580; 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 12 (409.7) 585; 3. Swapnil Kusale 407.0 (590); 4. Niraj Kumar 405.5 (584).
Junior men: 1. Vedant Waghmare 16 (398.8) 586; 2. Ramanya Tomer 12 (397.1) 576; 3. Shivam Dabas 396.3 (572); 4. Nikhil Tanwar 389.9 (573).