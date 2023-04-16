Shooting

Railways’ Pankaj Mukheja upstages Aishwary Tomar in shooting trials

National Shooting Selection trials: Pankaj Mukheja wins men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event by beating Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 16 April, 2023 19:43 IST
NEW DELHI 16 April, 2023 19:43 IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (in pic) lost to Pankaj Mukheja in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the national selection trials.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (in pic) lost to Pankaj Mukheja in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the national selection trials. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

National Shooting Selection trials: Pankaj Mukheja wins men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event by beating Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Pankaj Mukheja was in fine form as he topped the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event yet again in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Sunday.

Also Read
National selection trials: Rhythm tops 25m sports pistol; Nancy first in 10m air rifle

Pankaj, who had topped the third trial earlier, beat Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16-12, while Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale placed third. Swapnil had shot an impressive 590 in qualification, ten points better than Pankaj.

In women’s air rifle, Mehuli Ghosh topped the field, beating Swarnali Roy 17-9. Qualification topper Himani Chondhe (634.5) had to settle for sixth place, ahead of Ashi Chouksey and Elavenil Valarivan.

In men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Bhavesh Shekhawat beat Neeraj Kumar 30-29. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar finished third. Two top performers in qualification, Vijayveer Sidhu (582) and Adarsh Singh (581) got eliminated in the semifinals.

RESULTS:
10m air rifle: Women: 1. Mehuli Ghosh 17 (262.6) 632.0; 2. Swarnali Roy 9 (263.2) 631.0; 3. Shriyanka Sadangi 267.2 (629.2); 4. Meghana Sajjanar 260.7 (629.1).
Junior women: 1. Gautami Bhanot 16 (262.1) 634.0; 2. Sonal Maskar 6 (261.7) 631.0; 3. Swati Chowdhury 260.9 (627.4); 4. Hazel 259.5 (628.4).
25m rapid fire pistol: Men: 1. Bhavesh Shekhawat 30 (15) 577; 2. Neeraj Kumar 29 (15) 573; 3. Vijay Kumar 20 (9) 574; 4. Udit Joshit 12 (11) 572.
Junior men: 1. Mahesh Anandakumar 30 (13) 565; 2. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 28 (15) 570; 3. Sameer Ghulia 20 (14) 582; 4. Harsimar Singh Rattha 9 (12) 564.
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 16 (413.2) 580; 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 12 (409.7) 585; 3. Swapnil Kusale 407.0 (590); 4. Niraj Kumar 405.5 (584).
Junior men: 1. Vedant Waghmare 16 (398.8) 586; 2. Ramanya Tomer 12 (397.1) 576; 3. Shivam Dabas 396.3 (572); 4. Nikhil Tanwar 389.9 (573).

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: ISSF’s new shooting rule changes ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics explained

Sportstar Conclave: Anjum Moudgil on securing the Paris 2024 quota and the journey to a World Championship medal

India to host para-shooting World Cup in March 2024: Deepa Malik

Slide shows

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us