Shooting

National shooting trials: Palak topples Manu to top junior women's air pistol event

Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

Kamesh Srinivasan
22 March, 2022 21:01 IST

Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE   -  Getty Images

Kamesh Srinivasan
22 March, 2022 21:01 IST

Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

It was Rhythm Sangwan who topped the youth event ahead of Varsha Singh.

READ: Prithviraj Tondaiman focused to be at his best

The trials continue with the second event for women’s air pistol apart from men’s rapid-fire pistol. It will wind up with two matches of men’s air pistol by March 30.

The results:

10m air pistol

Junior women: 1. Palak 16 (39) 46 (577); 2. Manu Bhaker 4 (45) 42 (572); 3. Kanishka Dagar 38 (42) 573; 4. Yuvika Tomar 23 (45) 573.

Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 16 (41) 47.5 (576); 2. Varsha Singh 6 (41) 45.5 (571); 3. Tanisha Dabodia 40 (39.5) 575; 4. Arshdeep Kaur 23 (37) 578.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :