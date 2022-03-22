More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting trials: Palak topples Manu to top junior women's air pistol event Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy. Kamesh Srinivasan 22 March, 2022 21:01 IST Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan 22 March, 2022 21:01 IST Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.It was Rhythm Sangwan who topped the youth event ahead of Varsha Singh.READ: Prithviraj Tondaiman focused to be at his best The trials continue with the second event for women’s air pistol apart from men’s rapid-fire pistol. It will wind up with two matches of men’s air pistol by March 30.The results:10m air pistolJunior women: 1. Palak 16 (39) 46 (577); 2. Manu Bhaker 4 (45) 42 (572); 3. Kanishka Dagar 38 (42) 573; 4. Yuvika Tomar 23 (45) 573.Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 16 (41) 47.5 (576); 2. Varsha Singh 6 (41) 45.5 (571); 3. Tanisha Dabodia 40 (39.5) 575; 4. Arshdeep Kaur 23 (37) 578. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :