National shooting trials: Palak topples Manu to top junior women's air pistol event

Palak beat Olympian Manu Bhaker 16-4 to top the junior women’s air pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

It was Rhythm Sangwan who topped the youth event ahead of Varsha Singh.

READ: Prithviraj Tondaiman focused to be at his best

The trials continue with the second event for women’s air pistol apart from men’s rapid-fire pistol. It will wind up with two matches of men’s air pistol by March 30.

The results: