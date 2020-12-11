National shooting trials to be held in January 2021

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a set of two selection trials for the rifle and pistol shooters at the Dr Karni Singh shooting range, Tughlakabad, from January 6 to 18.

These selection trials will be followed by a set of two more in February and will form the basis for choosing teams for the World Cups to be held in Delhi and Korea. The final average score reached in March 2020 will serve as the base score for selection.

The national federation has released a set of about 200 shooters, across different events, eligible to participate in the trials, in its website, thenrai.in.

Entry fee per event ranges from Rs.2250 to Rs.3450. Shooters are expected to make their arrangements for board and lodging. The ammunition would be provided against payment on valid arms license.

Entries will be accepted only through NRAI’s online system till December 28. Thereafter, entries would be accepted on triple fee till January 2. The NRAI also announced that entry fees paid for the trials scheduled in April this year would be returned.

There will also be mixed team events in rapid-fire pistol and rifle 3-position events. All shooters have to produce covid-19 test reports, timed within 48 hours before the first trial. Only one person would be allowed to accompany a shooter, and with a valid covid-19 negative report.