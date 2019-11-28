National Shotgun C'ship: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Singh stay on top

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Singh continued to assert their class by shooting two more perfect rounds of 25 to lead on 100 after four rounds of men’s skeet in the 63rd National Shotgun Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Smit Singh, who had also led on the opening day with 50, shot two rounds of 24 to reach 98, the same as Rajveer Singh Gill, Amrinder Singh Cheema and the Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa. Abhay Singh Sekhon and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh were on 97, and were followed by Ayush Rudraraju, Gurnihal Singh Garcha and Haris Ul Islam on 95.

Former Asian champion Man Singh shot 94, the same as Karanvir Singh Sekhon, Jodhbir Singh and Karam Sukhbir Singh. Anantjeet Singh Naruka stayed close to the top with 93.

Ganemat stays on top in women's skeet

In the women’s event, Ganemat Sekhon continued to stay on top, reaching 95 out of 100.

On a cold and gloomy day, Ganemat shot 23 and 24 after having logged 48 points on the first day, which was bright. She was one point ahead of Areeba Khan and Darshna Rathore, both of whom shot 48 each on the day, following two rounds of 24. Former national champions Rasshmmi Rathore (92) and Saniya Sheikh (91) followed along with Jasmeen Kaur (91) and the two-time champion Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal (90).

One more round will be shot on Friday, followed by the final for top six.

Among junior women, the same bunch of Ganemat Sekkhon, Areeba Khan and Darshna Rathore were on top followed by Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Asees Chhina.

In the junior men’s event, Rajveer Singh Gill led with 98, one point ahead of Abhay Singh Sekhon. Ayush Rudraraju and Gurnihal Singh Garcha were on 95.