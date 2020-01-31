National shotgun trials: Gurjoat Singh sole leader in men's skeet

Gurjoat Singh shot rounds of 25, 24 and 24 to be the sole leader with 73 in men’s skeet in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

He was two points ahead of Sukhbir Singh Harika and Gurnihal Singh Garcha. Four others, Munek Battula, former Asian champion Man Singh, Baba PS Bedi and Abhay Singh Sekhon were on 70. Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh who had won the second trial on Wednesday, was on 69, following rounds of 24, 24 and 21. Anantjeet Singh Naruka was on 68.

In women’s skeet, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat led with 70, following rounds of 24, 21 and 25. She was followed by the reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh and the former national champion Maheshwari

Chauhan with 68. Both had identical rounds of 23, 22 and 23.

Another former champion Rashmmi Rathore shot 62, the same as Areeba Khan. In junior men’s section, Munek Battula and Abhay Singh Sekhon led with 70, while in junior women’s section, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat led with 70, three points ahead of Raiza Dhillon. Two more rounds will be followed by the finals for the top six in each of the four sections on Saturday.