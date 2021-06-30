NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna

World champion in double trap Ankur Mittal and the World Championship silver medallist in air rifle, Anjum Moudgil, have been recommended for the Rajiv Khel Ratna Award by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

READ: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary win mixed silver

World No.1 in women’s air rifle Elavenil Valarivan, world No.1 in men's air pistol Abhishek Verma and world champion in free pistol Om Prakash Mitharval have been recommended by the national shooting federation for the Arjuna award.