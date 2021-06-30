More Sports Shooting Shooting NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna Elavenil Valarivan, Abhishek Verma and Om Prakash Mitharval have been recommended by the national shooting federation for the Arjuna award. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 30 June, 2021 18:26 IST File picture of Anjum Moudgil. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 30 June, 2021 18:26 IST World champion in double trap Ankur Mittal and the World Championship silver medallist in air rifle, Anjum Moudgil, have been recommended for the Rajiv Khel Ratna Award by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).READ: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary win mixed silverWorld No.1 in women’s air rifle Elavenil Valarivan, world No.1 in men's air pistol Abhishek Verma and world champion in free pistol Om Prakash Mitharval have been recommended by the national shooting federation for the Arjuna award. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :