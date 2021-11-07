Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in ISSF President’s Cup

India’s Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF President’s Cup in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday.

Saurabh shot a total of 24 in the gold-medal playoff, while compatriot Abhishek Verma settled for bronze. Germany’s Christian Reitz won the gold medal with a total score of 34.

Christian dominated the final, finishing with a score of 34 while Saurabh was far behind with 24. Verma grabbed the bronze medal after the second series of five shots with a score of 21.

Iran’s Olympic champion Javed Foroughi finished fourth. Javad was first to be eliminated in fourth place after the first five-shot series. The final consisted of three series of five shots each.

The Indians had earlier made the top eight by finishing third and fourth among 12 shooters in the first qualification round, with Saurabh shooting 581 and Verma firing 580.

Third place for Manu Bhaker

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, Youth Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker finished third in semifinal 1 with 23.

The inaugural ISSF President’s Cup is a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, in which the year’s top 12 athletes as per world ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in the respective Olympic events. Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money.

Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.