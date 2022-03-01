Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m air pistol gold at ISSF World Cup

Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Micheal Schwald of Germany in the gold medal match of the 10m air pistol event to win India's first medal at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. Artem Chernousov clinched bronze.

In the qualifying round, Saurabh finished third with a total of 584 points and made it to the first semifinal, where he topped the group. So far, no other Indians have made it to the semifinals in the tournament.