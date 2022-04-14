Young shooter B. Munek eyes medal in Junior World Cup in May

Fresh from his experience in the recent Peru World Cup shooting for the seniors, the 18-year-old B. Munek is now gunning for a medal in the Junior World Cup to be held in Germany from May 7.

“It was not certainly the kind of performance which would have made the critics take note of what was also my first international event in Peru. But, it was a huge learning curve as I look ahead,” Munek said in a chat with Sportstar on Thursday.

“I finished 44th in the individual skeet event and seventh in the team event. But the Peru World Cup made me realise that I need to be more focussed for sure,” he said.

The Engineering student from the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (Hyderabad) is now hoping to make it big in the Junior World Cup, which also will be his maiden appearance at that level.

“I believe it is more of a psychological aspect. But, I am confident of definitely improving, especially, during the 10-day preparatory, national camp in Delhi for the Junior World Cup,” said Munek.

Some of Munek’s notable feats include individual bronze and silver besides gold in the mixed doubles event in the junior nationals.

His parents have assured complete support on all fronts.

Munek was taken to the shooting range for the first time in 2017. He praised coach Shreayan Kapoor for making the effort to get the desired results. “Adaptability to the given conditions is the key to success. And, I am fortunate to have such a coach at the University of Hyderabad SATS shooting range,” the India No. 3 in juniors said.

US multiple Olympics medallist Vincent Hancock is his inspiration.