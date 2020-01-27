Shotgun selection trials: No Angad, Mairaj in the list of skeet shooters

Two of the best shotgun marksmen of the country, who won the Olympic quota with the Asian gold and silver medals, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, do not figure in the list of skeet shooters taking the second selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from Tuesday.

Having consolidated their position in the national championship with gold and silver, both have enough scores to stay focused on their training for the season ahead, rather than subject themselves to stringent test in the trials.

“I already have three scores. So taking the much needed rest and training smartly before the season starts,’’ said Angad.

Sheeraz Sheikh, Gurjoat Singh, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Abhay Singh Sekhon and former Asian champion Man Singh will be some of the other leading shooters competing in the trials, to possibly bolster their chances for representing the country.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon who leads the averages, does not figure in the list of shooters lined up for the trials. But the

rest, Darshana Rathore, Areeba Khan, national champion Saniya Sheikh, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Rashmmi Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan Asees Chhina will all be shooting the trials, in an attempt to improve their overall averages.