Shotgun World Cup: Manisha Keer fifth on opening day of women’s trap event

Manisha Keer shot three rounds of 23 to be in the fifth place, three points behind the leader Ekaterina Subbotina (72) of Russia on the opening day of women’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

The two other Indian shooters Rajeshwari Kumari (62) and Kirti Gupta (61) however, had one bad round each and slipped to the 17th and 19th spots in a field of 23 shooters. They will have two more rounds to salvage their position.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman also had three identical rounds of 23. Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran recovered after 21 in the first round with two rounds of 23. Olympian Kynan Chenai had two rounds of 22, and was waiting to shoot his third round in a strong men’s field featuring 52 shooters.