Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold in Asian Qualifiers

Indian shooter Varun Tomar bagged a quota for Paris Olympics after clinching gold in 10m men’s air pistol individual event at the Asian Qualifiers in Jakarta on Monday.

The 20-year-old edged past compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema, who won the silver medal, in a gruelling final.

In the team event, The Indian team of Varun Tomar (586), Arjun Singh Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) produced a total of 1740 to finish at the top, while Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao then shoulder Indian hopes in the women’s 10m air pistol, where India has still to win a Paris quota.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries will take aim at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

India has already won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

While all quota places in rifle have been secured, a total of three quotas have been won in pistol.

(with inputs from PTI)