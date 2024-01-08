MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold in Asian Qualifiers

Indian shooter Varun Tomar bagged a quota for Paris Olympics after clinching gold in 10m men’s air pistol individual event at the Asian Qualifiers in Jakarta on Monday.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 11:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Indian shooter Varun Tomar bagged a quota for Paris Olympics after clinching gold in 10m men’s air pistol individual event at the Asian Qualifiers in Jakarta on Monday.

The 20-year-old edged past compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema, who won the silver medal, in a gruelling final.

In the team event, The Indian team of Varun Tomar (586), Arjun Singh Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) produced a total of 1740 to finish at the top, while Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao then shoulder Indian hopes in the women’s 10m air pistol, where India has still to win a Paris quota.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries will take aim at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

India has already won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

While all quota places in rifle have been secured, a total of three quotas have been won in pistol.

(with inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Varun Tomar /

Paris Olympics /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold in Asian Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ripal Patel’s counter-attack puts Gujarat in driver’s seat against Tamil Nadu on day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. ‘Sleeping giant’ India awakening, says coach Igor Stimac ahead of AFC Asian Cup
    AFP
  5. Of style and (no) substance
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold in Asian Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian pistol and rifle shooters renew quest for Paris 2024 Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will consider pistol, rifle shooters for Cairo WC on case basis, ahead of Paris Olympics: NRAI
    PTI
  4. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  5. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold in Asian Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: Pondicherry beats Delhi by 9 wickets, Hyderabad hammers Nagaland
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ripal Patel’s counter-attack puts Gujarat in driver’s seat against Tamil Nadu on day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. ‘Sleeping giant’ India awakening, says coach Igor Stimac ahead of AFC Asian Cup
    AFP
  5. Of style and (no) substance
    Ramji Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment