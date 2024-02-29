MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur

The digital certificate will have dates of the athletes’ participation in competitions and serve as proof of their achievements.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 17:31 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw brief the media on cabinet decisions
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw brief the media on cabinet decisions | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw brief the media on cabinet decisions | Photo Credit: PTI

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced that the government will issue digital certificates to registered athletes across the country, a move which would ensure a transparent account of their participation and performance.

The digital certificate will have dates of the athletes’ participation in competitions and serve as proof of their achievements.

“With athletes at the heart of our progressing and growing sporting ecosystem, the sports ministry has made a crucial decision to promote the ‘issuance of digital certificates to athletes’,” wrote Thakur on ‘X’.

The ministry has directed all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to only release merit and participation certificates through the DigiLocker.

The minister had first announced his plan to simplify things for athletes and National Sports Federations (NSFs) during the National Sports Day on August 29 last year.

On Thursday, the minister said, “Keeping up with our policy of ‘athlete-first’, NSFs have been advocated to issue certificates to athletes via DigiLocker, an initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT.” He said the digital certificates will add a new aspect to sports administration and management of sportspersons.

ALSO READ | Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome

“This decision has been taken to ensure the accessibility, security and veracity of documents and promote transparency and efficiency in the sports administration of the NSFs. This will further lead to ease of living for our sportspersons across the nation.

“From June 1 this year, only certificates issued by the (sports) federations through Digilocker shall be valid and no physical certificates issued will be recognised for government and other benefits. We have advised the federations that their affiliated units must also start issuing the certificates through the DigiLocker from January 1 next year,” added Thakur.

Enumerating the benefits of issuing sports certificates through DigiLocker, Thakur said it will make access and sharing of certificates easy, eliminate the need for physical copies, provide a secure environment for storing and verifying documents and ensure their integrity and authenticity.

This, he said, would streamline the certificate issuance process and reduce administrative burden.

“These certificates are proof of the athletes’ commitment, effort, and accomplishments in their respective sports, and are currently distributed through outdated and inefficient, conventional methods,” he said, adding that NSFs must put in place technology-based tools and solutions to serve the interest of sports, especially athletes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Anurag Thakur /

India /

NSF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
  5. National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 29
    Team Sportstar
  4. Recycled fish nets and geothermal power: inside the Paris Olympic village
    AFP
  5. Olympic champion Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates for participation and performance, says Anurag Thakur
    PTI
  2. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board — The support behind para-archer Sheetal Devi
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Men’s 4x400 relay team — Need for speed at Paris Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted eight-year-old girl for wearing Vinicius shirt
    AP
  5. National camp for senior wrestlers to begin after trials, Delhi a likely venue due to farmers protests
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment