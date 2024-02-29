MagazineBuy Print

Beijing to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

Beijing has been selected to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 08:20 IST

Reuters
The announcement comes after the Italian athletics federation earlier in the day announced it had withdrawn its bid to host the event in Rome after failing to receive financial support from the government.

Beijing also hosted the Championships in 2015.

“Congratulations to Beijing on their successful bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2027, 12 years after our athletes lit up the National Stadium for the 15th edition of our global showpiece,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

“China was the top performer for Wanda Diamond League broadcast consumption in 2023 with a cumulative audience of 368.9 million.”

China will also host next year’s World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, while the 2024 Diamond League will begin its 15-stop season with two meets in the country, in Xiamen and Shanghai, in April.

Tokyo will host the World Championships in 2025. 

