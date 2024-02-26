MagazineBuy Print

Aishwary Tomar betters world record score while winning men’s 50m rifle 3P national trials

The 23-year-old Tomar, who was part of the Indian team that won 50m rifle 3 positions gold in 2023 World Championships, stamped his class with a scorching 466.4 score in the final.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 18:33 IST , BHOPAL - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar reacts after securing second place in the finals of Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, on September 29, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar reacts after securing second place in the finals of Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, on September 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
Olympian shooter Aishwary Tomar bettered world record score while winning the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) national trials here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Tomar, who was part of the Indian team that won 50m rifle 3 positions gold in 2023 World Championships, stamped his class with a scorching 466.4 score in the final.

The current world record in this event stands at 466.1.

Tomar was representing Madhya Pradesh in the national trials.

Navyman Niraj Kumar was second while Goldie Gurjar was third for his second consecutive podium finish in the trials.

ALSO READ | Khelo India University Games:Aishwarya Tomar dominates 10m air rifle final, helps GNDU win team gold

Tamil Nadu’s R Narmada Nithin won the women’s 10m air rifle trials. Narmada shot 251.8 to deny another local favourite Ashi Chouksey, who came second for the second-day running. Rajasthan’s Nisha Kanwar was third.

Uttar Pradesh’s Neha overcame two seasoned opponents to take the women’s 25m pistol title on competition day three of the national rifle/pistol selection trials at the MP State Shooting Academy ranges.

Neha claimed the crown with 31 hits in the final. Finishing second was Olympian and former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat who shot 29 while another seasoned women’s pistol shooter Anisa Sayyed was third with 22.

