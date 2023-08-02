MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting

The Indian pair had topped the two stages of qualification but was beaten 17-13 by China in the match for the gold medal.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 19:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won silver at the World University Games. (File Photo)
Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won silver at the World University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar won silver at the World University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar combined to win the silver medal in air rifle mixed event at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on Wednesday.

The Indian pair had topped the two stages of qualification but was beaten 17-13 by China in the match for the gold medal.

FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally

In the mixed air pistol, Manu Bhaker and Arjun Singh Cheema were placed seventh after having qualified in the second spot in the first stage.

India finished on top of the shooting medals table with eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals. China won 15 medals to be ahead in number, with six gold, four silver and five bronze.

The results:

10m air rifle: Mixed team: 1. China (Zhang Yu, Song Buhan) 17 (420.7) 629.7; 2. India (Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar) 13 (421.3) 635.3; 3. USA (Mary Tucker, Gavin Barnick) 16 (417.7) 631.2; 4. Iran (Najmeh Khedmati, Amirmohammad Nekounam) 8 (418.8) 631.3.

10m air pistol: Mixed team: 1. China (Zhang Qi, Hu Kai) 16 (388) 577; 2. Czech Republic (Veronika Schejjbalova, Pavel Schejbal) 12 (384) 578; 3. Korea (Yang Jin, Lee Wonho) 16 (384) 571; 4. Kazakhstan (Irina Yunusmetova, Eldar Imankulov) 6 (383) 582; 7. India (Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema) 372 (580).

Related stories

Related Topics

World University Games /

Elavenil Valarivan /

Divyansh Panwar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  4. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  5. Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  4. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event
    PTI
  5. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  4. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  5. Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment