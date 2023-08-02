World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting

Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar combined to win the silver medal in air rifle mixed event at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on Wednesday.

The Indian pair had topped the two stages of qualification but was beaten 17-13 by China in the match for the gold medal.

In the mixed air pistol, Manu Bhaker and Arjun Singh Cheema were placed seventh after having qualified in the second spot in the first stage.

India finished on top of the shooting medals table with eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals. China won 15 medals to be ahead in number, with six gold, four silver and five bronze.

The results:

10m air rifle: Mixed team: 1. China (Zhang Yu, Song Buhan) 17 (420.7) 629.7; 2. India (Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar) 13 (421.3) 635.3; 3. USA (Mary Tucker, Gavin Barnick) 16 (417.7) 631.2; 4. Iran (Najmeh Khedmati, Amirmohammad Nekounam) 8 (418.8) 631.3.

10m air pistol: Mixed team: 1. China (Zhang Qi, Hu Kai) 16 (388) 577; 2. Czech Republic (Veronika Schejjbalova, Pavel Schejbal) 12 (384) 578; 3. Korea (Yang Jin, Lee Wonho) 16 (384) 571; 4. Kazakhstan (Irina Yunusmetova, Eldar Imankulov) 6 (383) 582; 7. India (Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema) 372 (580).