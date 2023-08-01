FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally

Sift Kaur Samra asserted her class as she beat compatriot Ashi Chouksey by 1.3 point for the gold in women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.

Sift shot 462.9 in the final, after having scored the second best 1180, in the old format of qualification of 120 shots. Manini Kaushik also made the final but ended up eighth.

The trio of Sift, Ashi and Manini beat China by two points for the team gold to strengthen India’s position at the top of the medals table in shooting.

The Indian shooters were not that strong in the other events of the day - the men’s air pistol and women’s sports pistol.

Varun Tomar did make the air pistol final but placed seventh eventually. Along with Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain, Varun did manage to get hold of the team bronze behind Korea and China.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Manu Bhaker missed the final by two points. She had earlier won the air pistol gold. With Abhidnya Patil and Chinki Yadav as the other two members, the Indian team also finished fourth behind China, Korea and Iran.

India was on top of the shooting medals table with eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals. China was second with four gold, four silver and five bronze. There will be mixed air rifle and mixed air pistol events to conclude the shooting schedule on Wednesday.