MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally

FISU World University Games: India is at the top of the medals tally in shooting with eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 19:30 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra with the rifle 3-position gold in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra with the rifle 3-position gold in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra with the rifle 3-position gold in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sift Kaur Samra asserted her class as she beat compatriot Ashi Chouksey by 1.3 point for the gold in women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday.

Sift shot 462.9 in the final, after having scored the second best 1180, in the old format of qualification of 120 shots. Manini Kaushik also made the final but ended up eighth.

The trio of Sift, Ashi and Manini beat China by two points for the team gold to strengthen India’s position at the top of the medals table in shooting.

READ - FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event

The Indian shooters were not that strong in the other events of the day - the men’s air pistol and women’s sports pistol.

Varun Tomar did make the air pistol final but placed seventh eventually. Along with Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain, Varun did manage to get hold of the team bronze behind Korea and China.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Manu Bhaker missed the final by two points. She had earlier won the air pistol gold. With Abhidnya Patil and Chinki Yadav as the other two members, the Indian team also finished fourth behind China, Korea and Iran.

India was on top of the shooting medals table with eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals. China was second with four gold, four silver and five bronze. There will be mixed air rifle and mixed air pistol events to conclude the shooting schedule on Wednesday.

RESULTS
10m air pistol:Men: 1. Hu Kai (Chn) 240.4 (587); 2. Llim ojjin (Kor) 240.1 (582); 3. Pavel Schejbal (Cze) 219.6 (578); 7. Varun Tomar 136.2 (582); 13. Arjun Singh Cheema 575; 15. Anmol Jain 573.
Team: 1. Korea 1742 (67x); 2. China 1742 (61x); 3. India (Varun, Arjjun, Anmol) 1730.
25m sports pistol:Women: 1. Yang Jin (Kor) 36 (582); 2. Sara Fabian (Hun) 30 (576); 3. Xxiong Yaxuan (Chn) 26 (581); 9. Manu Bhaker 573; 11. Abhidnya Patil 572; 18. Chinki Yadav 566.
Team: 1. China 1735; 2. Korea 1729; 3. Iran 1727; 4. India 1711.
50m rifle 3-position:Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 462.9 (1180); 2. Ashi Chouksey 461.6 (1174); 3. Wang Zeru (Chn) 451.1 (1180); 8. Manini Kaushik 403.9 (1173).
Team: 1. India (Ashi, Manini, Sift) 3527; 2. China 3525; 3. Czech Republic 3501.

Related stories

Related Topics

World University Games /

Sift Kaur Samra /

Ashi Chouksey /

Varun Tomar /

Manu Bhaker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Sudharsan hits fifty, South Zone 119/2 in chase of 262 vs Central; East beats West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  2. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  4. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri to lead Indian Football team at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. FISU World University Games: India wins gold in men’s 10m air rifle individual and team event
    PTI
  3. World University Games: India wins third individual shooting gold medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Kumar to seek appointment with Sports Minister after being ignored for SAI high performance coach role
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paralympic Committee of India: NRAI has no jurisdiction to take over para shooting
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Sudharsan hits fifty, South Zone 119/2 in chase of 262 vs Central; East beats West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  2. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  4. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri to lead Indian Football team at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment