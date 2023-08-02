MagazineBuy Print

Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach

The Project Leap, an initiative of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, aims to provide comprehensive training, personalised mentoring and sports science testing.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 18:55 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manuela Schmermund, the four-time Paralympic medallist, has joined the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation as the rifle coach for the Para Project Leap.
Manuela Schmermund, the four-time Paralympic medallist, has joined the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation as the rifle coach for the Para Project Leap. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Manuela Schmermund, the four-time Paralympic medallist, has joined the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation as the rifle coach for the Para Project Leap. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The distinguished paralympian and a four-time Paralympic medallist, Manuela Schmermund of Germany has joined the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation as the rifle coach for the Para Project Leap. The project has gained momentum at the Gun for Glory Sanskardham Academy in Gujarat.

“We are privileged to have Manuela Schmermund on board as the rifle coach for Para Project Leap. Her achievements and dedication to the sport make her an ideal mentor for our talented para-athletes,” said Pawan Singh, the co-founder of the Foundation.

ALSO READ: FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of medals tally

“We are confident that our trainees will not only get the insight but also the inspiration to be a champion like her.”

“I am honoured and excited to be part of this project. This is an incredible opportunity to give back to the sport that has brought me so much joy and success. My aim is not only to improve the athletes but also inspire them to believe in their abilities and strive for greatness”, said Manuela.

The Project Leap, an initiative of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, aims at providing comprehensive training, personalised mentoring, sports science testing along with best facilities for athletes who have exceptional skill and commitment.

