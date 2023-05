DEL Clásico

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during an IPL game, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during an IPL game, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry. | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange during an IPL game, adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry.