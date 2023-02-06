Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: Officials from ATK Mohun Bagan, Emami East Bengal, Mohammedan SC, IFA talk about future of Kolkata Football

ATK Mohun Bagan director Debashish Dutta, Emami East Bengal director Debabrata Sarkar, Mohammedan Sporting technical director Dipendu Biswas and IFA secretary Anirban Dutta spoke about the road ahead for Kolkata football during Sportstar’s East Sports Conclave 2023.

The session was moderated by The Hindu reporter, Amitabha Das Sharma.

Talking about the importance of grassroots football, “We need to create opportunities for the youth of the state. What we have done is we have converted an on the districts to find talent, for which we are organising aninter-district tournament starting on February 15th. We also intend school and college football leagues,” said IFA secretary Anirban Dutta.

“We have been running a school for the last eight years and over 150 kids are associated with us. In the future, we are looking to broaden our vision and nurture talents in not only football but all kinds of sports,” said Emami East Bengal director Debabrata Sarkar.

“Mohun Bagan was the only big club, which used to play the Nursey League. But the league has stopped,” said ATK Mohun Bagan director Debashish Dutta.

“Most big clubs in the ISL do not have a proper youth system. We are focusing only on flashy players and coaches who are coming from foreign countries, but the basic development of Indian football is lacking,” added Dutta.

“It shouldn’t just be East Bengal, Mohun Bagan or Mohammedan Sporting. Every club should come forward. We are with the IFA so that youth development happens.”

“We have had a conversation with the Sports minister regarding youth development. Just an idea isn’t enough to develop a sport. The sponsors must come forward, without money you cannot have anything. That will determine the direction in which football will move,” said Sarkar.

Sarkar further went on to say that the IFA has a major role to in the development of youth football. “Anirban should have an eye on these and he should coordinate with AIFF and FSDL to help promote growth.”

Mohammedan SC technical director Dipendu Biswas gave the example of how Sreenidi Deccan primarily focuses on basing their game around Indian footballers and said how Mohammedan SC will also try to promote youth footballers. “We have asked our head coach Kibu Vicuna to take charge of our main team and also the reserve team. This is will ensure that all age groups of football get equal attention.”

“We are also trying to focus on upgrading the ground. The work will be completed soon. The drainage system will be improved and facilities like the player gymnasium and locker room needs to be according the latest standard,” added Biswas.

Talking about the future, Biswas said,”Teams are now loking to push for ISL. The infrastructure being planned is world class. Equaivalent to what we have at Real Madrid. We even have recovery rooms. Every club now wants to play the ISL as the I-League champion.”

Dipendu also went on to say that the change won’t happen overnight but it is important to start the process.

There is a disconnect between the bodies. Be it AIFF, IFA or the clubs, the bodies need to maintain better communication to ensure that football progresses in a systematic way,” said Dutta.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC first played in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2020-21 season, after a merger between ATK FC and Mohun Bagan AC. East Bengal also started playing in the same season, after making a transition from the I-League. Mohammedan SC still plays its football in the I-League.

