Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: ‘Sports not just about winning medals but maintaining healthy balance,’ says Paes

Indian tennis legend and Olympic medallist Leander Paes spoke about creating future Olympic champions at the Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023 on Monday.

“Coming from India, with such a rich heritage, we should be aware of the legacy we are born with - especially in a state like West Bengal. The environment of the home was very supportive and the purpose of my life was decided at a very young age due to the help of my parents,” said Paes.

“I was lucky I had heroes to look up to. Chuni Goswami, Premjit Lall, Jaidip Mukerjea. I have immense respect for Jaidip sir’s father because he used to give me tips every day. How to keep my head still and so on,” said Paes.

Talking about his own experiences growing up in the state of Bengal, the tennis ace said,” How lucky one was to be brought up in Bengal. How many young kids have the opportunity to be part of clubs? It is expensive. To have a Shivaji Park in Bombay or the Maidan in Kolkata is a huge blessing right in the heart of the city.

“I used to sleep with my football and polish my boots - no one could touch them. When you have Bengali roots from your mum’s side and Goan root’s from your dad’s, it was football, football and football.

“Even if you want to talk about the Indian Super League (ISL) in general, the rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is iconic. But when it comes to football, the whole country is watching, the stadium is packed. Sometimes I think I am more talented at football than I am at tennis,” Paes said with a chuckle.

Paes went on to make a tongue-in-cheek comment. “In the 1980s, the average height of a tennis player was 6 feet 1 inch. In the 1990s, it was 6’2’‘ and nowadays it is 6’3’‘. I am 5’10’‘ on a good day.”

Commercialisation of tennis

“In the 90s, tennis was becoming more commercialised. There was no real corporate sponsorship or government support,” the tennis legend said.

Paes said that sponsorships come only when a player reaches a certain stage.

“But what about the players who are growing, the unknown players,” Paes asked.

“I think as a country, we have not been able to hit even 50% of our sporting talent,” said Paes, highlighting the sporting potential of India and added that real growth happens at the grassroots.

Sports and mental health

Paes said that in a country like India, which is plagued with mental health issues and diseases like obesity, sports can be the answer to a healthy way of life.

“Sports is not just about winning medals. It is not always about the Grand Slams. It is a way to maintain a healthy balance in life. We are No. 1 in the world in obesity [sic], diabetes [sic] and mental illness. When you play a sport, it makes you feel good. Going out there and burning calories not only makes you look good but makes you healthy,” said Paes.

“The amount of pressure that youngsters are subject to these days. I feel sorry for the pressure they are feeling due to this instant gratification.”

Talking about dealing with failures, Paes said,” It is about how you win or lose. It is about how you rebound after a loss. You don’t worry about the exam you failed in, you come back from that.”

Paes said his family primarily stands for three things - physical, mental and emotional fitness.

Paes said that despite the vast scope that lies in India, the country loses a lot of athletes in the transition from the junior to senior level.

“In India, a tropical country, it rains for almost 3.5 months a year. But still, there is no indoor court here. So, you hardly have any tennis over that period.”

Paes praised the functioning of professional cricket in India. “The BCCI is a body that should be emulated by all sports... I think we should all learn from cricket and how the cricketers have been looked after. Be it retired cricketers coming back to governance. Associations should have a healthy blend of corporate people, legal people and athletes.”

