Statsman

Statsman: Dinesh Karthik’s unique record, Virat Kohli’s long wait

At 15 years and 281 days (as on September 9, 2022), Dinesh Karthik now has the longest playing career by an player in T20I history.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 10:00 IST
17 September, 2022 10:00 IST
Dinesh Karthik has been playing T20 Internationals since December, 2006.

Dinesh Karthik has been playing T20 Internationals since December, 2006. | Photo Credit: AFP

At 15 years and 281 days (as on September 9, 2022), Dinesh Karthik now has the longest playing career by an player in T20I history.

15 The number of years Dinesh Karthik has been playing T20 international cricket for India, since his debut in Johannesburg on 1 Dec 2006, which incidentally, was also India’s maiden T20I match (Karthik was the Man of the match in that game). At 15 years and 281 days, he now has the longest playing career by any player in T20I history. During the recent Asia Cup tournament in the UAE, in the match against Afghanistan in Dubai, he set the record by going ahead of the two Bangladeshi veterans Shakib and Mushfiqur. This match was also the 50th of his T20I career.

Longest careers in T20I cricket

AgePlayerT20I matchesForFromTo
15y-281dDinesh Karthik50India1-Dec-068 Dec 2022+
15y-277dShakib Al Hasan101Bangladesh28-Nov-061 Sep 2022+
15y-277dMushfiqur Rahim102Bangladesh28-Nov-061-Sep-22
15y-263dChris Gayle79West Indies16-Feb-066-Nov-21
15y-263dDarren Bravo91West Indies16-Feb-066-Nov-21

+ career in progress

83 The number of innings taken without a three-figure score in international cricket by Virat Kohli. Nearly three years ago, he had registered his 70th international century (136) on 23 November 2019, in the Kolkata Test match against Bangladesh. His recent maiden T20I century (122*) against Afghanistan in Dubai in the Asia Cup on 8 September 2022, has meant that this effort has taken him 1020 days to register one. Interestingly, during this period, Kohli’s only other competitive cricket, other than the internationals, has been the IPL. In 46 innings he again failed to register a three-figure score (the details are provided in the table below). This is by far the longest in terms of innings and days, he has taken to register a century during his international career.

Virat Kohli’s record in international matches between his 70th and 71st century

FormatMtsInnsNoRunsAve.50sHS
Tests1832087227.25679
ODIs2323082435.821089
T20Is31288101250.61094*
Total72838270836.12694*








IPL46466121230.3890*

Most innings without an international three-figure score for Virat Kohli

InnsFromToActual days between his two 100sThe 100 that stopped the drought
8324-Nov-197-Feb-221019122* v Afg (Dubai) on 8 Sep 2022 (T20I)
2527-Feb-1416-Oct-14232127 v WI (Dharamsala) on 17 Oct 2014 (ODI)
2420-Feb-1115-Sep-11208107 v Eng (Cardiff) on 16 Sep 2011 (ODI)
1512-Jan-1019-Oct-10281118 v Aus (Vizag) on 20 Oct 2010 (ODI)
1510-Feb-175-Jul-17146111* v WI (Kingston) on 6 Jul 2017 (ODI)

122 Virat Kohli’s unbeaten knock against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8 Sep 2022. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20I cricket. The previous record was the 118 held by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in Indore on 22 Dec 2017.

ALSO READ - Chahar, Axar, Prasidh achieve rare feat for India

Incidentally, Kohli’s century is the first such score against Afghanistan in T20I cricket. The previous highest was the unbeaten 99 by England’s Luke Wright in the WT20 in Colombo on 21 Sept 2012.

Highest scores for India in each international format

FormatScoreBatterAgainstVenueDateResult
Tests319Virender SehwagSouth AfricaChennai29-Mar-08Drawn
ODIs264Rohit SharmaSri LankaKolkata13-Nov-14Won
T20Is122*Virat KohliAfghanistanDubai8-Sep-22Won

The progress of India’s highest individual scores in T20I cricket — how the record changed hands

RunsBatterAgainstVenueDateResult
50Robin UthappaPakistanDurban14-Sep-07Tie (Ind won)
51Gautam GambhirNew ZealandJohannesburg16-Sep-07Lost
68Virender SehwagEnglandDurban19-Sep-07Won
70Yuvraj SinghAustraliaDurban22-Sep-07Won
75Gautam GambhirPakistanJohannesburg24-Sep-07Won
101Suresh RainaSouth AfricaGros Islet2-May-10Won
106Rohit SharmaSouth AfricaDharamsala2-Oct-15Lost
110*K. L. RahulWest IndiesLaunderhill27-Aug-16Lost
118Rohit SharmaSri LankaIndore22-Dec-17Won
122*Virat KohliAfghanistanDubai8-Sep-22Won

Note: Suryakumar Yadav (117 v Eng in Nottingham on 10-7-2022 — lost) recently came close to bettering Rohit Sharma’s 118

96 The number of innings Virat Kohli needed to register his maiden T20I century, against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8 September 2022. This is now the longest in terms of innings and the second longest in terms of days for any batter to reach a maiden three-figure score in T20I cricket history.

Batters taking maximum number of innings to register maiden T20I century

InnsMtsBatterForRunsAgainstVenueDateResult
96104Virat KohliIndia118AfghanistanDubai8-Sep-22Won
8384Paul StirlingIreland115*ZimbabweBready1-Sep-21Won
7886Jos ButtlerEngland101*Sri LankaSharjah1-Nov-21Won
7481Kevin O'BrienIreland124Hong KongAl Amerat7-Oct-19Won
7171David WarnerAustralia100*Sri LankaAdelaide27-Oct-19Won
5052Shane WatsonAustralia124*IndiaSydney31-Jan-16Lost

Notes: ** Kohli is the first player to register a maiden T20I century after appearing in over 100 matches.

** Mahmudullah (113), Shoaib Malik (111), Mohd Hafeez (108), Eoin Morgan (107) and Shakib Al Hasan (99) have appeared in maximum innings in T20I cricket without a three-figure score to their credit.

Batters taking maximum number of days since debut to register their maiden T20I century

DaysInnsBatterForRunsAgainstVenueDateResult
518936Alex ObandaKenya103*NigeriaKigali #18-Nov-21Won
447196Virat KohliIndia118AfghanistanDubai8-Sep-22Won
446183Paul StirlingIreland115*ZimbabweBready1-Sep-21Won
408374Kevin O'BrienIreland124Hong KongAl Amerat7-Oct-19Won
394171David WarnerAustralia100*Sri LankaAdelaide27-Oct-19Won

# Kigali is the capital of Rwanda

522 The number of innings Virat Kohli needed to register his 71st international century during his unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8 September 2022. Only two others have reached the landmark of 71 international centuries, with Sachin Tendulkar going on to register 100 centuries. As seen in the table below, Kohli is the quickest to do so in fewer innings, despite his recent struggles of 83 innings without a three-figure score.

Overall record after making 71st international century

<<<
InnsBatterForRunsAve.50s71st century achieved onScoreAgainstVenueFormat
522Virat KohliIndia2400253.811248-Sep-22122*AfghanistanDubaiT20I
523Sachin TendulkarIndia2327449.5110711-Dec-04248*BangladeshDhakaTest
549Ricky PontingAustralia2728746.8814524-Jan-12221IndiaAdelaideTest

7 The number of bowlers from a Test nation who have a better T20I bowling record, statistically, than Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five wickets for four runs against Afghanistan in Dubai on 8 Sep 2022. Fellow-Indian Deepak Chahar’s 6/7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur on 10 Nov 2019 currently represents the best T20I figures by a bowler from a Test-playing country. Following him are Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis (6/8 & 6/16), West Indian Obed McCoy (6/17), Indian Yuzvendra Chahal (6/25), Australian Ashton Agar (6/30) and Sri Lankan Rangana Herath (5/3).

Incidentally, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in T20Is. Interestingly, in this match, Virat Kohli became the first to register a three-figure score against Afghanistan.

For the record, Bhuvneshwar, with this bowling performance, becomes the first pace bowler in T20I cricket history to claim a five-wicket haul while conceding less than five runs.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar (84) became India’s leading wicket-taker in the match against Afghanistan. He went ahead of team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal (83), who held this record since 24 Feb 2022.

Highest individual T20I scores against Afghanistan

<
RunsBatterForVenueDateResult
122*Virat KohliIndiaDubai8-Sep-22Won
99*Luke WrightEnglandColombo21-Sep-12Won
91Paul StirlingIrelandDehradun23-Feb-19Lost

Best T20I bowling figures against Afghanistan

FiguresBowlerForVenueDateResult
4-MayBhuvneshwar KumarIndiaDubai8-Sep-22Won
10-AprNasum AhmedBangladeshMirpur3-Mar-22Won
20-AprMorne MorkelSouth AfricaBridgetown5-May-10Won

282 The number of matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium across all international formats. Now this ground has hosted the maximum number of games than any other ground in international cricket history. In the recent Asia Cup tournament on 3 September 2022, between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium went ahead of the Sydney Cricket Ground to hold this unique distinction.

Cricket grounds hosting maximum number of international matches

Cricket GroundCountryFirst matchMtsTestsODIsT20Is
Sharjah Cricket StadiumUAE6-Apr-84282924429
Sydney Cricket GroundAustralia17 February 188228011015911
Melbourne Cricket GroundAustralia15 March 187727811414915
Harare Sports ClubZimbabwe18-Oct-922373916335
Lord's, LondonEngland21 July 18842211436810

Note: Except for Sharjah, rest of the above grounds first hosted Test matches

All records are correct and updated until 9 September 2022

Read more stories on Statsman.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us