India's Tour of England: A new low in Nottingham for the host

183: England’s total while batting first in the opening Test match at Nottingham. This is now England’s lowest at home against India while batting first. Their previous lowest was the 198 also at Nottingham in July 2007.

Lowest totals against India by opponents batting first outside Asia

Total By Venue Month, year Result for India Toss won by 131 Australia Sydney January 1978 Won Aus (batted) 145 Australia Adelaide January 1992 Lost Ind (fielded) 161 Zimbabwe Harare September 2005 Won Ind (fielded) 166 Brisbane Brisbane December 1977 Lost Aus (batted) 173 Zimbabwe Bulawayo June 2001 Won Zim (batted) 183 England Nottingham August 2021 Drawn Eng (batted)

Lowest totals against India by other opponents batting first outside Asia

Total By Venue Month, year Result for India Toss won by 186 New Zealand Wellington February 1968 Won NZ (batted) 196 West Indies Kingston July 2016 Drawn WI (batted) 235 South Africa Durban December 1996 Lost Ind (fielded)

13: The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been dismissed without scoring in his Test career. The Nottingham Test also saw the fifth golden duck in Test cricket and his third against England. Incidentally, James Anderson became the first bowler to dismiss Kohli for a duck on two occasions!

A summary of Virat Kohli’s 13 Test ducks

Ball# No of Times (Bowlers who dismissed Kohli without scoring) 1st 5 (Ben Hilfenhaus, Liam Plunkett, Stuart Broad, Kemar Roach, James Anderson) 2 4 (Ravi Rampaul, James Anderson, Mitchell Starc, Abu Javed) 4 1 (Pat Cummins) 5 1 (Moeen Ali) 8 1 (Ben Stokes) 11 1 (Suranga Lakmal)

9: The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been dismissed without scoring in his Test career while captaining the side. He now has the most ducks by an Indian Test captain going past MS Dhoni’s tally of eight ducks. Now only New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming (13) and South African Graeme Smith (10) have more ducks than Kohli as captain in Test cricket. Incidentally, Kohli has been dismissed on a golden duck on three occasions while leading the side, now the most by an Indian captain. Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly have been dismissed first ball on two occasions while captaining.

Most ducks by Indian Test captains

0s Captain Inns Mts Runs Ave 100s 9 Virat Kohli 101 62 5449 57.36 20 8 MS Dhoni 96 60 3454 40.64 5 7 Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 73 40 2424 34.14 5 6 Kapil Dev 48 34 1364 31.72 3

Most ducks by Test captains

0s Captain For Inns Mts Runs Ave 100s 13 Stephen Fleming NZ 135 80 5156 40.60 8 10 Graeme Smith SAf+ 193 109 8659 47.84 25 9 Virat Kohli Ind 101 62 5449 57.36 20 8 Mike Atherton Eng 98 54 3815 40.59 8 8 Hansie Cronje SAf 84 53 2833 36.92 3 8 MS Dhoni Ind 96 60 3454 40.64 5

+ also includes one Test for the World XI

4: The number of occasions Indian bowlers have managed to dismiss at least four opponent batsmen for ducks in the same innings in an away Test match. In the recent Nottingham Test four England batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the first innings.

Most ducks (four) in the same innings against India in away Test matches

Opponents Total (victims) Venue Month, year Result for India West Indies 501 (Brian Lara, Junior Murray, Merv Dillon, Cameron Cuffy) Georgetown April 2002 Drawn Pakistan 245 (Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Asif) Karachi January 2006 Lost South Africa 177 (Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel) Johannesburg January 2018 Won England 183 (Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson) Nottingham August 2021 Drawn

Note: One West Indian batsman was run out for a duck at Georgetown

21: The number of Test players who have the distinction of doing the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja, during his 56 in the Nottingham Test match, became the latest entrant and the fifth Indian to make it to this elite list. By reaching this landmark in only 53 Test matches, Jadeja is now the fifth quickest and the third quickest Indian to do so in Test cricket.

Fewest Tests to reach the all-rounder’s double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets

Tests Player For Runs Wickets Achieved on Against Venue Result 42 Ian Botham Eng 2013 211 1 Dec 1981 India Mumbai WS Lost 50 Kapil Dev Ind 2029 200 15 Mar 1983 WI Port of Spain Drawn 50 Imran Khan Pak 2008 232 30 Dec 1983 Aus Melbourne Drawn 51 R Ashwin Ind 2004 279 4 Aug 2017 SL Colombo SSC Won 53 Ravindra Jadeja Ind 2041 221 6 Aug 2021 Eng Nottingham Drawn

Note: Australian Richie Benaud was the first to achieve this in Test cricket – in December 1963

Indians doing the all-rounder’s double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket

Runs Wkts Player Tests 5248 434 Kapil Dev 131 2506 619 Anil Kumble 132 2225 417 Harbhajan Singh 103 2685 413 R Ashwin 79 2041 221 Ravindra Jadeja 53

10: The number of golden ducks for Stuart Broad in Test cricket. In the second innings at Nottingham, he was dismissed first ball to Jasprit Bumrah. In doing so, Broad became the only fourth player in Test cricket to be dismissed on a golden duck on ten or more occasions. Incidentally, it was Broad’s 38 duck of his Test career. Now only West Indian Courtney Walsh has more Test ducks than Broad – 43 ducks!

Golden Ducks Batsman For Total career Test ducks Tests Inns 14 M Muralitharan Sri Lanka 33 133 163 11 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka 23 93 144 10 Courtney Walsh West Indies 43 132 185 10 Stuart Broad England 38 149 218

9: The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah in the Nottingham Test match is the fifth best match figures by an Indian paceman outside Asia. Meanwhile, he also became the only third Indian bowler to claim nine of more wickets in a Test match in England after Chetan Sharma (10/88) and Zaheer Khan (9/134 at Nottingham 2007).

Best bowling match figures in a Test match outside Asia by Indian pacers

Bowling Bowler Against Venue Month, year Result 12/126 Irfan Pathan Zimbabwe Harare Sep 2005 Won 10/108 Ishant Sharma West Indies Bridgetown June 2011 Drawn 10/153 Venkatesh Prasad South Africa Durban Dec 1996 lost 10/188 Chetan Sharma England Birmingham Jul 1986 Drawn 9/86 Jasprit Bumrah Australia Melbourne Dec 2018 Won 9/110 Jasprit Bumrah England Nottingham Aug 2021 Drawn

Note: Bumrah is the only bowler to appear twice in the above list

5: The number of occasions Indian pace bowlers have managed to take all ten England wickets in a Test innings in England. Incidentally, the Nottingham Test match provided the only second occasion when all twenty opponent wickets were claimed by the Indian pacemen. Indian pacers had also claimed all twenty South African wickets in the Johannesburg Test in January 2018.

All ten wickets claimed by Indian pacers in England in a Test innings

Year Venue Pace bowlers M Inns Result 1996 Lord’s J Srinath 3/76, Venkatesh Prasad 5/76, Sourav Ganguly 2/49 1 Drawn 2014 Nottingham Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/82, Mohd Shami 2/128, Ishant Sharma 3/150 2 Drawn 2018 Nottingham Mohd Shami 1/56, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37, Ishant Sharma 2/32, Hardik Pandya 5/28 2 WON 2021 Nottingham Jasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohd Shami 3/28, Mohd Siraj 1/48, Shardul Thakur 2/41 1 Drawn 2021 Nottingham Jasprit Bumrah 5/64, Mohd Siraj 2/84, Mohd Shami 1/72, Shardul Thakur 2/37 3

Most wickets claimed by Indian pacemen in a Test match

Wkts Venue Pace bowlers Opponent Month, year Result 20 Johannesburg Jasprit Bumrah 7/111, Mohd Shami 6/74, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/83, Ishant Sharma 3/64 South Africa Jan 2018 WON 20 Nottingham Jasprit Bumrah 9/110, Shardul Thakur 4/78, Mohd Shami 4/100, Mohd Siraj 3/132 England Aug 2021 Drawn 19 Nottingham Jasprit Bumrah 7/122, Hardik Pandya 6/50, Ishant Sharma 4/102, Mohd Shami 2/134 England Aug 2018 WON 19 Kolkata Ishant Sharma 9/78, Umesh Yadav 8/82, Mohd Shami 2/78 Bangladesh Nov 2019 WON

Notes:

* R Ashwin claimed 1/47 at Nottingham in 2018

* At Kolkata – one opponent was retired hurt

* the Kolkata Test was a day-night encounter

* Indian pacemen also managed to claim 18 wickets in a Test match on five other occasions – all away from home!

Note: All records are updated and correct as of August 11, 2021