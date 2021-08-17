Home Statsman India's Tour of England: A new low in Nottingham for the host England’s total while batting first in the opening Test match at Nottingham was 183. This is now England’s lowest at home against India while batting first. Their previous lowest was the 198 also at Nottingham in July 2007. Mohandas Menon 17 August, 2021 19:01 IST India's Jasprit Bumrah in action against England in Nottingham. - REUTERS Mohandas Menon 17 August, 2021 19:01 IST 183: England’s total while batting first in the opening Test match at Nottingham. This is now England’s lowest at home against India while batting first. Their previous lowest was the 198 also at Nottingham in July 2007.Lowest totals against India by opponents batting first outside AsiaTotalByVenueMonth, yearResult for IndiaToss won by131AustraliaSydneyJanuary 1978WonAus (batted)145AustraliaAdelaideJanuary 1992LostInd (fielded)161ZimbabweHarareSeptember 2005WonInd (fielded)166BrisbaneBrisbaneDecember 1977LostAus (batted)173ZimbabweBulawayoJune 2001WonZim (batted)183EnglandNottinghamAugust 2021DrawnEng (batted) Lowest totals against India by other opponents batting first outside AsiaTotalByVenueMonth, yearResult for IndiaToss won by186New ZealandWellingtonFebruary 1968WonNZ (batted)196West IndiesKingstonJuly 2016DrawnWI (batted)235South AfricaDurbanDecember 1996LostInd (fielded) 13: The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been dismissed without scoring in his Test career. The Nottingham Test also saw the fifth golden duck in Test cricket and his third against England. Incidentally, James Anderson became the first bowler to dismiss Kohli for a duck on two occasions!A summary of Virat Kohli’s 13 Test ducksBall#No of Times(Bowlers who dismissed Kohli without scoring)1st5(Ben Hilfenhaus, Liam Plunkett, Stuart Broad, Kemar Roach, James Anderson)24(Ravi Rampaul, James Anderson, Mitchell Starc, Abu Javed)41(Pat Cummins)51(Moeen Ali)81(Ben Stokes)111(Suranga Lakmal) 9: The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been dismissed without scoring in his Test career while captaining the side. He now has the most ducks by an Indian Test captain going past MS Dhoni’s tally of eight ducks. Now only New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming (13) and South African Graeme Smith (10) have more ducks than Kohli as captain in Test cricket. Incidentally, Kohli has been dismissed on a golden duck on three occasions while leading the side, now the most by an Indian captain. Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly have been dismissed first ball on two occasions while captaining.FROM THE MAGAZINE: Gavaskar: 'Ashwin getting overlooked time and again a good thesis subject'Most ducks by Indian Test captains0sCaptainInnsMtsRunsAve100s9Virat Kohli10162544957.36208MS Dhoni9660345440.6457Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi7340242434.1456Kapil Dev4834136431.723 Most ducks by Test captains0sCaptainForInnsMtsRunsAve100s13Stephen FlemingNZ13580515640.60810Graeme SmithSAf+193109865947.84259Virat KohliInd10162544957.36208Mike AthertonEng9854381540.5988Hansie CronjeSAf8453283336.9238MS DhoniInd9660345440.645+ also includes one Test for the World XI4: The number of occasions Indian bowlers have managed to dismiss at least four opponent batsmen for ducks in the same innings in an away Test match. In the recent Nottingham Test four England batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the first innings.Most ducks (four) in the same innings against India in away Test matchesOpponentsTotal(victims)VenueMonth, yearResult for IndiaWest Indies501(Brian Lara, Junior Murray, Merv Dillon, Cameron Cuffy)GeorgetownApril 2002DrawnPakistan245(Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Mohd Yousuf, Mohd Asif)KarachiJanuary 2006LostSouth Africa177(Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel)JohannesburgJanuary 2018WonEngland183(Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson)NottinghamAugust 2021DrawnNote: One West Indian batsman was run out for a duck at Georgetown 21: The number of Test players who have the distinction of doing the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja, during his 56 in the Nottingham Test match, became the latest entrant and the fifth Indian to make it to this elite list. By reaching this landmark in only 53 Test matches, Jadeja is now the fifth quickest and the third quickest Indian to do so in Test cricket.READ: KL Rahul: Our month-long preparation paid off in first TestFewest Tests to reach the all-rounder’s double of 2000 runs and 200 wicketsTestsPlayerForRunsWicketsAchieved onAgainstVenueResult42Ian BothamEng20132111 Dec 1981IndiaMumbai WSLost50Kapil DevInd202920015 Mar 1983WIPort of SpainDrawn50Imran KhanPak200823230 Dec 1983AusMelbourneDrawn51R AshwinInd20042794 Aug 2017SLColombo SSCWon53Ravindra JadejaInd20412216 Aug 2021EngNottinghamDrawnNote: Australian Richie Benaud was the first to achieve this in Test cricket – in December 1963Indians doing the all-rounder’s double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket RunsWktsPlayerTests5248434Kapil Dev1312506619Anil Kumble1322225417Harbhajan Singh1032685413R Ashwin792041221Ravindra Jadeja53 10: The number of golden ducks for Stuart Broad in Test cricket. In the second innings at Nottingham, he was dismissed first ball to Jasprit Bumrah. In doing so, Broad became the only fourth player in Test cricket to be dismissed on a golden duck on ten or more occasions. Incidentally, it was Broad’s 38 duck of his Test career. Now only West Indian Courtney Walsh has more Test ducks than Broad – 43 ducks!Golden DucksBatsmanForTotal career Test ducksTestsInns14M MuralitharanSri Lanka3313316311Rangana HerathSri Lanka239314410Courtney WalshWest Indies4313218510Stuart BroadEngland381492189: The number of wickets claimed by Jasprit Bumrah in the Nottingham Test match is the fifth best match figures by an Indian paceman outside Asia. Meanwhile, he also became the only third Indian bowler to claim nine of more wickets in a Test match in England after Chetan Sharma (10/88) and Zaheer Khan (9/134 at Nottingham 2007).Best bowling match figures in a Test match outside Asia by Indian pacersBowlingBowlerAgainstVenueMonth, yearResult12/126Irfan PathanZimbabweHarareSep 2005Won10/108Ishant SharmaWest IndiesBridgetownJune 2011Drawn10/153Venkatesh PrasadSouth AfricaDurbanDec 1996lost10/188Chetan SharmaEnglandBirminghamJul 1986Drawn9/86Jasprit BumrahAustraliaMelbourneDec 2018Won9/110Jasprit BumrahEnglandNottinghamAug 2021DrawnNote: Bumrah is the only bowler to appear twice in the above list 5: The number of occasions Indian pace bowlers have managed to take all ten England wickets in a Test innings in England. Incidentally, the Nottingham Test match provided the only second occasion when all twenty opponent wickets were claimed by the Indian pacemen. Indian pacers had also claimed all twenty South African wickets in the Johannesburg Test in January 2018.All ten wickets claimed by Indian pacers in England in a Test inningsYearVenuePace bowlersM InnsResult1996Lord’sJ Srinath 3/76, Venkatesh Prasad 5/76, Sourav Ganguly 2/491Drawn2014NottinghamBhuvneshwar Kumar 5/82, Mohd Shami 2/128, Ishant Sharma 3/1502Drawn2018NottinghamMohd Shami 1/56, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37, Ishant Sharma 2/32, Hardik Pandya 5/282WON2021NottinghamJasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohd Shami 3/28, Mohd Siraj 1/48, Shardul Thakur 2/411Drawn2021NottinghamJasprit Bumrah 5/64, Mohd Siraj 2/84, Mohd Shami 1/72, Shardul Thakur 2/373 Most wickets claimed by Indian pacemen in a Test matchWktsVenuePace bowlersOpponentMonth, yearResult20JohannesburgJasprit Bumrah 7/111, Mohd Shami 6/74, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/83, Ishant Sharma 3/64South AfricaJan 2018WON20NottinghamJasprit Bumrah 9/110, Shardul Thakur 4/78, Mohd Shami 4/100, Mohd Siraj 3/132EnglandAug 2021Drawn19NottinghamJasprit Bumrah 7/122, Hardik Pandya 6/50, Ishant Sharma 4/102, Mohd Shami 2/134EnglandAug 2018WON19KolkataIshant Sharma 9/78, Umesh Yadav 8/82, Mohd Shami 2/78BangladeshNov 2019WONNotes:* R Ashwin claimed 1/47 at Nottingham in 2018* At Kolkata – one opponent was retired hurt* the Kolkata Test was a day-night encounter* Indian pacemen also managed to claim 18 wickets in a Test match on five other occasions – all away from home!Note: All records are updated and correct as of August 11, 2021 Read more stories on Statsman. 