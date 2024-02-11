MagazineBuy Print

China’s Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record at World Championships

Pan swam the leadoff leg of the 4 x 100 metres relay in 46.80 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 46.86 set by David Popovici of Romania.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 23:40 IST , DOHA

Reuters
China’s Pan Zhanle in action during the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats.
China’s Pan Zhanle in action during the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
China’s Pan Zhanle in action during the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

