China’s Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record at World Championships

China’s Pan Zhanle set the 100 metres freestyle world record at the swimming World Championships in Doha on Sunday.
Pan swam the leadoff leg of the 4 x 100 metres relay in 46.80 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 46.86 set by David Popovici of Romania.
