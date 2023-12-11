MagazineBuy Print

Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle on Sunday, beating Grant Hackett’s previous mark by almost three seconds.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 10:16 IST , OTOPENI

AP
Daniel Wiffen of Ireland celebrates his victory at the end of the men’s 800m Freestyle.
Daniel Wiffen of Ireland celebrates his victory at the end of the men's 800m Freestyle. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Daniel Wiffen of Ireland celebrates his victory at the end of the men’s 800m Freestyle. | Photo Credit: AFP

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle on Sunday, beating Grant Hackett’s previous mark by almost three seconds.

Wiffen finished in 7 minutes, 20.46 seconds to take gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Australia’s Hackett had held the record for 15 years after swimming 7:23.42 at the Victoria Championships on July 20, 2008.

France’s David Aubry was second to Wiffen in 7:30.32, and bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 7:31.20.

Wiffen had already won gold medals in the 400- and 1,500-meter freestyle events at the championships.

