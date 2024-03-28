MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan leukaemia survivor Ikee to swim at Paris Olympics

Three-time world champion Daiya Seto will swim the men’s individual medley after Japan’s 27-member team for the Paris Games was announced by the country’s Swimming Federation on Wednesday.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 13:45 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AP
Rikako Ikee celebrates qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Rikako Ikee celebrates qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rikako Ikee celebrates qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leukaemia survivor Rikako Ikee will compete for Japan in the 100m butterfly at the Paris Olympics after missing out on an individual place at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Three-time world champion Daiya Seto will swim the men’s individual medley after Japan’s 27-member team for the Paris Games was announced by the country’s Swimming Federation on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old Ikee was named MVP of the 2018 Asian Games after claiming six golds and two silvers, and was expected to be one of the stars of the Tokyo Olympics.

In early 2019, a few months after those triumphs, she was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent around 10 months in hospital.

She only returned to competition in August 2020 and completed an incredible comeback by winning the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly at the 2021 Olympic trials.

Her times were not fast enough to qualify for the individual events in Tokyo but the performances gained her selection for both freestyle and medley relay teams at her home Olympics.

Now 23, Ikee secured her place in the 100m butterfly by just 0.01sec at Japan’s trials earlier this month as she held off the fast-finishing Matsumoto Shiho to finish second in 57.34sec.

“In the end I think it was my long arms that won the touch,” Ikee was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

“I think God was on my side today.”

The race was won in an impressive 56.91sec by 17-year-old Haiari Mazuki, one of several talented Japanese teenagers in the team.

Also heading to Paris are Mio Narita, 17, in the women’s individual medley and Tomoyuki Matsushita, 18, who swims the same event for men.

“I’m glad lots of veterans and young talent made it to the national team this time,” Daichi Suzuki, the swimming federation chief, was reported as saying by Japan media.

“I hope to see them on the podium with Japan’s national flag on their shoulders in Paris,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rikako Ikee /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan leukaemia survivor Ikee to swim at Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. Dilip Tirkey congratulates Sreejesh on being appointed co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: LSG bowler Shamar Joseph wants to remain fit to play for West indies as well as in T20 leagues
    PTI
  4. Kevin Durant scores 30 points to lead Suns to another win in Denver
    AP
  5. RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Japan leukaemia survivor Ikee to swim at Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam in India, Swimming Federation top brass clueless
    PTI
  3. French swimmer Marchand sees Paris 2024 Olympics as golden ‘opportunity’
    AFP
  4. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  5. Kaylee McKeown on fire in Sydney as she warms up for Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan leukaemia survivor Ikee to swim at Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. Dilip Tirkey congratulates Sreejesh on being appointed co-chair of FIH Athletes Committee
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: LSG bowler Shamar Joseph wants to remain fit to play for West indies as well as in T20 leagues
    PTI
  4. Kevin Durant scores 30 points to lead Suns to another win in Denver
    AP
  5. RR vs DC Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment