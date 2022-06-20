Home Swimming Katie Ledecky wins 1,500m freestyle gold at FINA World Championships American Katie Ledecky swept to her fourth 1,500m freestyle world title at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday. Reuters 20 June, 2022 22:10 IST Katie Ledecky swept to her fourth 1,500m freestyle world title on Monday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 20 June, 2022 22:10 IST American Katie Ledecky dominated the women's 1,500 metres freestyle event to claim her second gold medal at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Monday.Ledecky, who won the women's 400 metres freestyle event on the opening day, cruised to the gold medal with a time of 15 minutes and 30.15 seconds.The 25-year-old finished more than 14 seconds ahead of compatriot Katie Grimes who took the silver while Australia's Lani Pallister took the bronze.READ: FINA World Championships: Italy's Thomas Ceccon breaks world record to win 100m backstroke "I love this pool, I knew I put in the work to have a good swim and got into a rhythm," Ledecky said."I've got the relay, that's next on the agenda and then I will tackle the 800m. We'll see (if I can get a record)."ALSO READ: Australia's Seebohm backs FINA decision on transgender swimmers Earlier, Romanian teenager David Popovici smashed the world junior record as he powered to victory to take gold in the men's 200 metres freestyle event.The 17-year-old became the first male Romanian swimmer to win gold at the world championships as he finished with a time of 1:43.21.He finished more than a second ahead of South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo while Britain's reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean finished third.READ MORE: FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA World Championships: Caeleb Dressel wins men's 50m butterfly FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's events; working to create open category Ledecky and Winnington off to winning starts at world championships Sajan Prakash to 'test waters' at FINA World Championships ahead of CWG 2022 Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :