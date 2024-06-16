MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Titmus, McKeown and McKeon to lead Australia in pool

Double individual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon will lead Australia’s 41-strong squad in the pool at the Olympic Games in Paris next month,

Published : Jun 16, 2024

Reuters
Ariarne Titmus in action.
Ariarne Titmus in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ariarne Titmus in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Double individual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon will lead Australia’s 41-strong squad in the pool at the Olympic Games in Paris next month as Swimming Australia confirmed another powerful line-up on Sunday.

The team will travel to France having won nine golds among 21 medals in Tokyo three years ago, a record haul that saw the Australians finish a close second behind the United States.

Cameron McEvoy will become the first Australian male to swim at four Olympics and he is joined by Bronte Campbell, who will also be making her fourth appearance.

“This team is balanced by debutants through to record breakers and stalwarts – from Cam McEvoy and Bronte Campbell at their fourth Games, through to rookies Ben Armbruster and Olivia Wunsch,” said head coach Rohan Taylor.

READ | Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials

“This is a team that will do Australia proud – in and out of the pool – and we can’t wait to see competition unfold in Saint-Denis at the Centre Aquatique Olympique and in the Seine.”

Titmus, who won gold in the 200m and 400m freestyle in 2021, will travel to France having set a new world record in the 200m event at the Olympic trials in Brisbane last week, defeating world champion Mollie O’Callaghan, who is also on the team.

McKeown doubled up in the 100m and 200m backstroke in Tokyo and will attempt to defend both titles in Paris after an impressive display at the trials.

McKeon, winner of the 50m and 100m freestyle in 2021, booked her spot on the team in the 100m butterfly as well as in the relays, but has not qualified in either of the events in which she previously won individual gold.

Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia’s only male gold medallist in Tokyo when he won the 200m breaststroke, has also qualified to defend his title.

However, Cate Campbell will not travel to Paris after a seventh place finish in the 50m freestyle at the trials on Saturday ended the 32-year-old’s bid to become the first Australian to swim at five Olympic Games.

“I would have loved that fairytale ending more than anything else, but I can now sit back and reflect on a wonderful career, I can leave the sport with my head held really high,” Campbell said.

Australia will also send four swimmers to contest the open water event in the river Seine, including Moesha Johnson who will double up in the 1,500m in the pool. 

