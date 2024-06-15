MagazineBuy Print

U.S. swimming Olympic trials in Indy expected to shatter attendance records

An NFL stadium has been transformed into the largest natatorium ever to host the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 08:53 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
An NFL stadium has been transformed into the largest natatorium ever to host the U.S. Olympic Trials. | Photo Credit: X | USA Swimming
Swimming records of all kinds are expected to fall when the U.S. Olympic Trials start in Indianapolis on Saturday at an NFL stadium that has been transformed into the largest natatorium ever to host a swim meet.

Lucas Oil Stadium is normally home to the Indianapolis Colts but for nine consecutive nights the eyes of the swimming world will be on newly installed pools and the more than 1,000 athletes vying for tickets to the Paris Games.

“This is the biggest thing we’ve ever done at USA Swimming,” said chief commercial officer Shana Ferguson.

“This is also the largest selection event in any sport in any country across the history of the Olympic Games.

“What we are trying to do at Lucas Oil Stadium is epic for our sport and epic for sports in general.”

READ | WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers

In its new configuration the downtown stadium has a capacity of around 30,000 and organisers hope on opening night to break the previous record of 16,000 fans who attended a swimming event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The stakes could not be higher for the athletes at the trials who in most cases need to touch the wall either first or second to be one of the 26 men and 26 women who will make the team for Paris.

“This meet is it for these athletes,” Ferguson said.

“If you don’t have a great meet, even if you’re the best in the world, you are not named to the U.S. team.

“American athletes will tell you they are more nervous for the Olympic Trials than they are for the Olympic Games.”

World records could also fall in the “fast” competition pool, she said.

“Our number one goal here is to produce the most technically flawless meet ever and that starts with these pools being perfect and these pools being fast.

“Fast water is cool water and we have engineered the temperature of the water to the nearest half degree that we wanted. Every day we’re also measuring to ensure there’s no current.”

In Paris, Team USA will look to once again leave other countries in their wake like they did at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where the U.S. racked up 30 medals including 11 golds.

In the pool in Indy, fans will see a mix of proven veterans including seven-times gold medallists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel plus rising stars Gretchen Walsh and Dare Rose hoping to make the squad and extend Team USA’s supremacy in the pool. 

