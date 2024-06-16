MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials

Katie Ledecky is heading to her fourth Olympics, cruising to victory in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials on Saturday night.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 08:26 IST , INDIANAPOLIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the Women’s 400 freestyle finals at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the Women’s 400 freestyle finals at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the Women’s 400 freestyle finals at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. | Photo Credit: AP

Katie Ledecky is heading to her fourth Olympics, cruising to victory in the 400-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials on Saturday night.

Cheered on by a crowd of 20,689 at the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Ledecky touched the wall in 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds.

She improved on her time of 3:59.99 in the morning preliminaries and set herself up to make a run at another gold against a loaded field at the Paris Games.

The Australian “Terminator,” Ariarne Titmus, is the defending Olympic champion and world-record holder (3:55.38) in the 400 free. Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh is also expected to contend for the top spot on the podium.

The 27-year-old Ledecky is set to swim four events at her nation’s trials, all of them freestyle events ranging from 200 to 1,500 meters. She already has six individual gold medals — more than any female swimmer in Olympic history.

“I’m pretty excited,” Ledecky said after the victory ceremony. “I never imagined I would go to a fourth Olympic Games.”

The expected second spot on the Olympic team will go to Paige Madden, the runner-up behind Ledecky at 4:02.08.

Aaron Shackell, a local favorite from suburban Carmel, earned his first trip to the Olympics with a victory in the men’s 400 freestyle.

Shackell touched in 3:45.46 to hold off Kieran Smith, the bronze medalist in this event at the Tokyo Olympics. Smith used a strong finishing kick to claim the runner-up spot in 3:45.76, which should be enough to get him back to the Summer Games.

The top two in each individual event are expected to make the powerhouse American team.

Ledecky and Shackell were both overshadowed on the opening night of the trials by Gretchen Walsh. The 21-year-old from the University of Virginia set a world record in a semifinal heat of the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 55.18.

Related Topics

Katie Ledecky /

Paris Olympics /

Ariarne Titmus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 67/3 (9); Target 181; Watt removes Maxwell; Stoinis joins Head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials
    AP
  3. Nottingham Open: Raducanu edges ahead before bad light halts all-British semifinal
    AFP
  4. AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers highest T20 WC total during match against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials
    AP
  2. Gretchen Walsh sets 100m fly world record at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials
    AP
  3. ‘Maybe this sport’s not fair’ US swimmers vent over doping controversy
    Reuters
  4. U.S. swimming Olympic trials in Indy expected to shatter attendance records
    Reuters
  5. WADA hits back after new report on Chinese swimmers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 67/3 (9); Target 181; Watt removes Maxwell; Stoinis joins Head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US swimming trials
    AP
  3. Nottingham Open: Raducanu edges ahead before bad light halts all-British semifinal
    AFP
  4. AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers highest T20 WC total during match against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment