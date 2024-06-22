MagazineBuy Print

U.S. Diving Trials: Olympic silver medallist Schnell, Capobianco grab semifinal leads

A silver medallist with Parratto at the Tokyo Games, Schnell scored 325.95 points in the individual event to lead Daryn Wright by 18.10 heading into the Sunday final. Sophia McAfee was third with 275.10.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 11:12 IST , Tennesse, USA

AP
Andrew Capobianco competes in the men's 3-metre semifinals during the U.S. Olympic diving team trials. 
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Andrew Capobianco competes in the men’s 3-metre semifinals during the U.S. Olympic diving team trials.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Delaney Schnell led on the women’s 10-metre tower after the semifinals, and Andrew Capobianco set the pace in the men’s 3-metre springboard at the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Friday night.

Schnell is looking to add a second event to her schedule in Paris after qualifying in synchronized 10-meter with Jess Parratto.

A silver medallist with Parratto at the Tokyo Games, Schnell scored 325.95 points in the individual event to lead Daryn Wright by 18.10 heading into the Sunday final. Sophia McAfee was third with 275.10.

Capobianco topped the men’s event with 507.25. He scored 91.65 and 91.20 on his last two dives to take a 21.65-point lead into the Sunday final. Carson Tyler was next with 485.60, with Luke Sitz holding down the third spot at 430.10.

Delaney Schnell during the U.S. Olympic diving team trials. 
Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Delaney Schnell during the U.S. Olympic diving team trials.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Scores from the semifinals carry over to the finals. The top two in men’s 3-metre qualify for the Olympics, while only the winner in women’s 10-metre earns a spot.

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend for Tyler, who led after the platform semifinals. He will be attempting to earn an Olympic berth in that event on Saturday before returning for the springboard final a day later.

Related Topics

Delaney Schnell /

Andrew Capobianco /

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials /

Paris Olympics

