World Aquatics Championships 2023: Schedule, Indians in action, LIVE streaming info

India will have a 10-member squad spearheaded by Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj at the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan which starts from 14 to 30 July, 2023.
The Championships will feature swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving and water polo medal events for both men and women.
London Singh Hemam is India’s lone diver to compete in the men’s 1m and 3m springboard events, while the Open water swimming contingent, consists of three men and four women.
Indians in action-
Four Indian swimmers will take part in the swimming events, Srihari, Sajan, Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat.
Srihari will be in action in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events while fellow Olympian Sajan will be competing in the 50m and 200m butterfly events.
19-year-old Aryan, who recently broke four national records at the Indian swimming nationals in Hyderabad, was adjudged the best swimmer of the competition. He will compete in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, while Kushagra will take part in the 400m freestyle.
Schedule for Indian athletes in Indian Standard Time (IST)
July 14
Diving: Men’s 1m springboard preliminaries - 11:30 AM
July 15
Open Water: Women’s 10km finals - 4:30 AM
July 16
Open Water: Men’s 10km finals - 4:30 AM
Diving: Men’s 1m springboard finals - 11:00 AM
July 18
Open Water: Women’s 5km finals - 4:30 AM
Open Water: Men’s 5km finals - 6:30 AM
July 19
Diving: Men’s 3m springboard preliminaries - 5:30 AM
July 20
Diving: Men’s 3m springboard finals - 2:30 PM
July 23
Swimming: Men’s 400m freestyle preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 50m butterfly preliminaries - 7:00 PM
Swimming: Men’s 400m freestyle finals - 4:30 PM
Swimming: Men’s 50m butterfly semifinals - 4:30 PM
July 24
Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals - 4:30 PM
Swimming: Men’s 50m butterfly finals - 4:30 PM
July 25
Swimming: Men’s 800m freestyle preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 200m butterfly preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 100m backstroke finals - 4:30 PM
Swimming: Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals - 4:30 PM
July 26
Swimming: Men’s 800m freestyle finals - 4:30 PM
Swimming: Men’s 200m butterfly finals - 4:30 PM
July 27
Swimming: Men’s 200m backstroke preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 200m backstroke semifinals - 4:30 PM
July 28
Swimming: Men’s 200m backstroke finals - 4:30 PM
July 29
Swimming: Men’s 1500m freestyle preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 50m backstroke preliminaries - 7:00 AM
Swimming: Men’s 50m backstroke semifinals - 4:30 PM
July 30
Swimming: Men’s 1500m freestyle finals - 4:30 PM
Swimming: Men’s 50m backstroke finals - 4:30 PM
