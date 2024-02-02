World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info

A 14-member Indian team will be seen in action at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, which commences on February 2 to 18.
Hangzhou Asian Games participants including swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu, Tanish George Matthew, Likith SP and diver London Singh Hemam will be among the Indians taking part.
Events like swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving and water polo events for men and women are included in the Worlds 2024. India will take part in swimming, open water swimming and diving events.
Where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024 live in India?
Four Indians will participate in swimming, a four-member Indian squad in the diving and the open water swimming event will see six Indians.
The tournament will start with diving and artistic swimming events on February 2, with swimming events beginning on February 11, diving and artistic swimming events on February 2.
Indian teams will also compete in the 4x100 freestyle and 4x100 medley mixed team relay events.
INDIANS IN ACTION:
Swimming
Men: Tanish George Mathew (freestyle - 100m, 200m), Likhith SP (breaststroke - 50m, 100m)
Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu (freestyle - 100m, 200m), Suvana Baskar (backstroke - 100m, 200m)
Open Water
Men: Anurag Singh (10km), Army Pal (5km), Prashans Manjunath Hiremagalur (5km)
Women: Rithika Mahesh (5km), Ashmitha Chandra (10km), Mahalakshmi Porur Kalan Rajagopal Ravi (10km)
Diving
Men: London Singh Hemam (springboard - 1m, 3m), Surajit Rajbanshi (springboard - 1m, 3m), Ningthoujam Willson Singh (platform - 10m)
Women: Palak Sharma (springboard - 1m, 3m; platform - 10m)
SCHEDULE FOR INDIANS
All in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Diving
Women’s 1m springboard: February 2 - 12:30 PM onwards
Men’s 1m springboard: February 3 - 12:30 PM onwards
Women’s 10m platform: February 4-5 - 12:30 PM onwards
Men’s 3m springboard: February 6-7- 12:30 PM onwards
Women’s 3m springboard: February 8-9 - 12:30 PM onwards
Men’s 10m platform: February 9-10 - 12:30 PM onwards
Open Water
Women’s 10km: February 3 - 1:00 PM onwards
Men’s 10km: February 4 - 1:00 PM onwards
Women’s 5km: February 7 - 1:00 PM onwards
Men’s 5km: February 7 - 3:30 PM onwards
Swimming
Men’s 100m breaststroke: February 11-12 - 12:00 PM onwards
Men’s 200m freestyle: February 12-13 - 12:00 PM onwards
Women’s 100m backstroke: February 12-13 - 12:00 PM onwards
Women’s 200m freestyle: February 13-14 - 12:00 PM onwards
Men’s 50m breaststroke: February 13-14 - 12:00 PM onwards
Mixed team 4x100 medley relay: February 14 - 12:00 PM onwards
Men’s 100m freestyle: February 14-15 - 12:00 PM onwards
Women’s 100m freestyle: February 15-16 - 12:00 PM onwards
Women’s 200m backstroke: February 16-17 - 12:00 PM onwards
Mixed team 4x100 freestyle relay: February 17 - 12:00 PM onwards
Latest on Sportstar
- Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, OFC v KBFC match updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
- World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info
- Lewis Hamilton’s departure was a ‘surprise’ at breakfast meeting, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says
- India toys with Bhutan in SAFF U19 Championship opener
- Premier League January transfer spending falls 88%: Report
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE