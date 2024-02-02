World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info

A 14-member Indian team will be seen in action at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, which commences on February 2 to 18.

Hangzhou Asian Games participants including swimmers Dhinidhi Desinghu, Tanish George Matthew, Likith SP and diver London Singh Hemam will be among the Indians taking part.

Events like swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving and water polo events for men and women are included in the Worlds 2024. India will take part in swimming, open water swimming and diving events.

Where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024 live in India? World Aquatics Recast Channel will live stream the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in India. There’s no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Four Indians will participate in swimming, a four-member Indian squad in the diving and the open water swimming event will see six Indians.

The tournament will start with diving and artistic swimming events on February 2, with swimming events beginning on February 11, diving and artistic swimming events on February 2.

Indian teams will also compete in the 4x100 freestyle and 4x100 medley mixed team relay events.

INDIANS IN ACTION:

Swimming

Men: Tanish George Mathew (freestyle - 100m, 200m), Likhith SP (breaststroke - 50m, 100m)

Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu (freestyle - 100m, 200m), Suvana Baskar (backstroke - 100m, 200m)

Open Water

Men: Anurag Singh (10km), Army Pal (5km), Prashans Manjunath Hiremagalur (5km)

Women: Rithika Mahesh (5km), Ashmitha Chandra (10km), Mahalakshmi Porur Kalan Rajagopal Ravi (10km)

Diving

Men: London Singh Hemam (springboard - 1m, 3m), Surajit Rajbanshi (springboard - 1m, 3m), Ningthoujam Willson Singh (platform - 10m)

Women: Palak Sharma (springboard - 1m, 3m; platform - 10m)

SCHEDULE FOR INDIANS

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Diving

Women’s 1m springboard: February 2 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s 1m springboard: February 3 - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s 10m platform: February 4-5 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s 3m springboard: February 6-7- 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s 3m springboard: February 8-9 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s 10m platform: February 9-10 - 12:30 PM onwards

Open Water

Women’s 10km: February 3 - 1:00 PM onwards

Men’s 10km: February 4 - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s 5km: February 7 - 1:00 PM onwards

Men’s 5km: February 7 - 3:30 PM onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m breaststroke: February 11-12 - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s 200m freestyle: February 12-13 - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s 100m backstroke: February 12-13 - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s 200m freestyle: February 13-14 - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s 50m breaststroke: February 13-14 - 12:00 PM onwards

Mixed team 4x100 medley relay: February 14 - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s 100m freestyle: February 14-15 - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s 100m freestyle: February 15-16 - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s 200m backstroke: February 16-17 - 12:00 PM onwards

Mixed team 4x100 freestyle relay: February 17 - 12:00 PM onwards