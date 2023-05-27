Swimming

World Aquatics looks to move from Olympic home city in Switzerland to Hungary

The governing body of swimming said on Friday it is looking to leave the Olympics’ home city in Switzerland and move its headquarters to Hungary.

AP
LAUSANNE, Switzerland 27 May, 2023 09:08 IST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland 27 May, 2023 09:08 IST
World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto shake hands upon signing a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding in Budapest.

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto shake hands upon signing a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding in Budapest. | Photo Credit: AP

The governing body of swimming said on Friday it is looking to leave the Olympics’ home city in Switzerland and move its headquarters to Hungary.

The governing body of swimming said on Friday it is looking to leave the Olympics’ home city in Switzerland and move its headquarters to Hungary.

World Aquatics has signed a working agreement with officials from the government in Budapest of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán,

Budapest staged the aquatics world championships in 2017 and 2022, and is set to host again in 2027. It also hosts offices for the governing bodies of Olympic sports judo and weightlifting.

Also Read
Khelo India University Games: Vikkas Prabhakar fastest male swimmer; KIIT bags women’s Rugby crown with dominating win

“Hungary has repeatedly proven itself to be a wonderful host for our sport and for our athletes,” World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam said in a statement, adding the governing body “remains sincerely grateful for this.”

In 2018 the world swim body, then known by its French acronym FINA, celebrated its 110th anniversary by inaugurating a new headquarters in Lausanne on a hillside road neighboring the Swiss supreme court. The 19th-century villa had been extended with modern offices.

World Aquatics noted on Friday that it operates “several development centers around the world” – including in Russia, Senegal and Thailand -- and Budapest “features dedicated aquatics training and competition facilities.”

Media in Budapest reported World Aquatics aims to have Hungarians fill half of its staff jobs there.

The swim organization was founded in 1908 in London and moved to Lausanne in 1986.

Read more stories on Swimming.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist

USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"

Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes

Slide shows

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion

Five swimmers set to make a splash at the Asian Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us