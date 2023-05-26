Khelo India University Games: Vikkas Prabhakar fastest male swimmer; KIIT bags women’s Rugby crown with dominating win

Results came thick and fast on competition day four of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP)- the first day when medals were won.
Vikkas Prabhakar of SRM University, Tamil Nadu, emerged as the fastest male swimmer of the Games, and Siva Sridhar of Jain University, Karnataka, became the first double gold medallist.
Vikkas won the men’s 50m freestyle dash at Greater Noida’s Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) indoor stadium with a timing of 23.47. There was a dead-heat for silver as both Veer Khatkar of Maharshi Dayanand University and Shailesh Shwejal of Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS came in second with 24.02 secs.
Earlier in the day, the talented Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) bagged the first gold of the Games with a win in the men’s 400m freestyle. He also won a bronze later in the day. However, the pool clearly belonged to Siva Sridhar of Jain University on the day, as he nailed a couple of golds with wins in the men’s 200m medley and the men’s 100m backstroke.
At Lucknow’s Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds, Kalinga Institute of Information Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, romped home to the women’s Rugby Sevens crown with a dominating 56-0 win over the University of Mumbai. Nirmalya led the lines admirably for the women from Odisha with three tries (15 points) to her name.
The men’s final, on the other hand, was a close affair and in the end, Pune’s Bharatiya Vidyapeeth overcame KIIT, Bhubaneshwar 19-10 to clinch the crown. While Bharat’s two tries for Pune were crucial, KIIT’s Jugal also matched him with two tries of his own.
SRM University, Chennai will face off against Adamas University, Kolkata for the Gold Medal in the women’s category while Chitkara University will fight against Chandigarh University for the Gold in the men’s category.
Results of the Day
Volleyball Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
SRM University, Chennai df Panjab University, Chandigarh 3 – 1 (20 - 25, 25 - 16, 25 - 17, 25 – 15); Punjabi U, Patiala df Mahatma Gandhi U, Kottayam - 3 - 1 ( 25 - 16, 22 - 25, 25 - 20, 25 - 19); GNDU, Amritsar beat Sri Kushal Das University - 3 - 1 ( 22 - 25, 25 - 20, 25 - 16, 25 - 21)
Volleyball Men (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
University of Madras df Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune 3 - 0 ( 25 - 20, 25 - 19, 25 - 18)
SRM University beat University of Calicut - 3 - 2 ( 25 - 16, 18 - 25, 20 - 25, 27 - 25, 15 - 11)
Kurukshetra University beat Mangalore University - 3 - 2 ( 22 - 25, 23 - 25, 25 - 19, 25 - 14, 15 - 13)
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth beat Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University - 3 -2 (22 - 25, 21 - 25, 25 - 18, 25 - 21, 15 - 12)
Table Tennis Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)
Osmania U df Delhi U 3-1; University of North Bengal df Punjabi University 3-1; Gujarat U df Lalit Narayan Mithila U 3-1; University of Madras df University of Mumbai 3-2;
Gujarat U df SAGE U 3-1; Chandigarh U df SRM U, Chennai 3-0; Chitkara U df University of Mumbai 3-0; University of Madras df Lalit Narayan Mithila U 3-2;
Chitkara U df Gujarat u 3-0 (semi-final)
Table Tennis Women (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)
Quarterfinals- SRM U, Chennai df Chandigarh U 3-1 (qf); Chitkara U df Panjab U 3-2; Adamas U, Kolkata df Madras U 3-2; Calcutta U df Delhi U 3-2
Semifinals- SRM U df Chitkara U 3-0 ; Adamas U df Calcutta U 3-1
Table Tennis Men (B.B.D Badminton Academy, Lucknow)
Quarterfinals
Chandigarh University beat SRM University - 3 - 0
Chitkara University beat University of Mumbai - 3 - 0
Gujarat University beat SAGE University - 3 - 0
University of Madras beat Lalit Narayan Mithila University - 3 – 2
Semifinals
Chitkara University beat Gujarat University – 3 – 0
Chandigarh University beat University of Madras
Rugby Sevens Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)
KIIT, Bhubaneshwar df Lovely Professional U 29-0 (semi-final); Bharti Vidyapeeth df Chandigarh U 38-12 (semi-final)
LPU df Chandigarh U 19-0 to win bronze
Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune df KIIT, Bhubaneshwar – 19-10 to win Gold
Calicut U df Lalit Narayana Mithila U 34-12; Mumbai U df Shivaji U 29-5; Bharati Vidyapeeth U, Pune df Shivaji U 29-0; Chandigarh U df University of Mumbai 28-12; KIIT U, Bhubaneshwar df University Calicut 22-5; Mumbai U df Calicut U 22-21; LNMU df Shivaji U 20-10
Basketball Men (GB University, Greater Noida)
Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar df Mahatma Gandhi U, Kottayam 67-65
Jain University, Karnataka df Swarnim Gujarat Sports Univeristy, Gandhinagar 102-68
Mahatma Gandhi Univerity, Kottayam df University of Madras, Chennai 89-85
Jamia Milia Islamia df Panjabi U 92-90
Panjab U df Kurukshetra U 93-62
Basketball Women (GB University, Greater Noida)
Panjab U df Banaras Hindu U 94-43; Guru Nanak Dev U df Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education 73-66; SRM U, Chennai df MG U, Kottayam 68-54
Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
CBLU, Bhiwani dr Guru Jambeshwar U 1-1
Kabaddi Women (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)
University of Mumbai df Guru Nanak Dev U 22-5 (semi-final)
Himachal Pradesh U, Simla df C.R.S.U, Jind 31-22 (semi-final)
Kurukshetra U, Haryana, df University of Burdwan 50-27
Kabaddi Men (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)
C.U., Mohali df SRM U, Chennai 33-32 (semi-final)
Guru Kashi U, Talwani Sabo df VELS U, Tamil Nadu 57-39 (semi-final)
Football Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)
M.G. U, Kottayam dr Adamas U, Kolkata 2-2
Baba Sant Singh Bhag University, Punjab beat Panjab University – 3 - 2
Rugby Women (GGSSC, Lucknow)
Chandigarh U df Patliputra U 20-0; LNMU df KISS 20-0; Chandigarh U df LNMU 10-5; Patliputra dr KISS 0-0
Mumbai U df Guru Nanak Dev U 22-5 (semi-final); KIIT, Bhuvaneshwar df Shivaji U 24-5 (semi-final);
Shivaji U df Guru Nanak Dev U 41-0 to win bronze
KIIT, Bhubaneshwar df Mumbai U 56-0 to win gold
Mallakhamb Women (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)
Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University- Total Score (Pole+Rope): 60.5
Vikram University- Total Score (Pole+Rope): 75.05
University of Mumbai (Pole+Rope)- Total Score: 82.45
Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS (Rope+Pole)- 77.60
Osmania U (Rope+Pole)- 54.65
Swimming (SVSP stadium, Gautam Buddh Nagar)
400m Freestyle Men- Aneesh Gowda 4.03.01 (1) Christ U, Anurag Singh 4.10.52 (2) University of Delhi Institute of Eminence, Krishna Rajendra Gadhak 4.12.59 (3) University
40mm Freestyle Women- Preetha V 4.45.36 (1) Bangalore U, Pratyasa Ray 4.53.00 (2) Utkal U, Maanya Mukta Mahesh 4.53.37 (3) University of Madras
200m medley, Men- Siva Sridhar 2.08.67 (1) Jain U, Rohit Benedicton 2.09.54 (2) Anna U, Aneesh Gowda 2.12.23 (3) Chirst deemed to be University
4*200m Freestyle Women- Jain U 9.44.54 (1), University of Madras 9.46.21 (2), University of Delhi Institution of Eminence 9.46.78 (3)
200m Breaststroke Men- Danush S 2.23.11 (1) Jain U, Aditya Dubey 2.25.30 (2) Chandigarh U, L. Manikanta 2.25.75 (3) Jain u
200m Breaststroke Women- Kalyani Saxena 2.49.46 (1) Sarvajanik U, Surat, Aarti Patil 2.51.15 (2) University of Mumbai, Antara Datta 2.51.26 (3) Calcutta U
100m Backstroke Men- Siva Sridhar 58.09 (1) Jain U, Rohit Benedicton 58.96 (2) Anna U, Siddhant Sejwal 59.33 (3) Panjab U
100m Backstroke Women- Pratyasa Ray 1.08.58 (1) Utkal U, Shrungi Bandekar 1.08.77 (2), Bharti X 1.12.31 (3) University of Delhi Institute of Eminence
50m Freestyle Men- Vikkas Prabhakar 23.47 (1) SRM U, Veer Khatkar 24.02 (2) Maharshi Dayanand U, Shailesh Shwejal 24.02 (2) Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS