Khelo India University Games: Vikkas Prabhakar fastest male swimmer; KIIT bags women’s Rugby crown with dominating win

Results came thick and fast on competition day four of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP)- the first day when medals were won.

Vikkas Prabhakar of SRM University, Tamil Nadu, emerged as the fastest male swimmer of the Games, and Siva Sridhar of Jain University, Karnataka, became the first double gold medallist.

Vikkas won the men’s 50m freestyle dash at Greater Noida’s Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) indoor stadium with a timing of 23.47. There was a dead-heat for silver as both Veer Khatkar of Maharshi Dayanand University and Shailesh Shwejal of Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS came in second with 24.02 secs.

Earlier in the day, the talented Aneesh Gowda of Christ University (deemed) bagged the first gold of the Games with a win in the men’s 400m freestyle. He also won a bronze later in the day. However, the pool clearly belonged to Siva Sridhar of Jain University on the day, as he nailed a couple of golds with wins in the men’s 200m medley and the men’s 100m backstroke.

KIIT Bhubaneshwar romp to women’s Rugby Sevens title

At Lucknow’s Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds, Kalinga Institute of Information Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, romped home to the women’s Rugby Sevens crown with a dominating 56-0 win over the University of Mumbai. Nirmalya led the lines admirably for the women from Odisha with three tries (15 points) to her name.

KIIT beat Univeristy of Mumbai by a scoreline of 56-0 to clinch the women’s Rugby Sevens crown. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The men’s final, on the other hand, was a close affair and in the end, Pune’s Bharatiya Vidyapeeth overcame KIIT, Bhubaneshwar 19-10 to clinch the crown. While Bharat’s two tries for Pune were crucial, KIIT’s Jugal also matched him with two tries of his own.

Table Tennis Medallists to be on Saturday

SRM University, Chennai will face off against Adamas University, Kolkata for the Gold Medal in the women’s category while Chitkara University will fight against Chandigarh University for the Gold in the men’s category.