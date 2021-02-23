More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Commonwealth table tennis championship to be held in Panchkula The Table Tennis Federation of India has announced that Panchkula will host the Commonwealth table tennis championship later this year. Rakesh Rao CHANDIGARH 23 February, 2021 21:09 IST The announcement from the TTFI came on Tuesday. Rakesh Rao CHANDIGARH 23 February, 2021 21:09 IST Panchkula will host the Commonwealth table tennis championship later this year.The announcement came from Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) president Dushyant Chautala at the closing ceremony of the National championship on Tuesday.Buoyed by the successful organisation of the National championship, Chautala, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and president of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), confirmed the hosting of the championship after having hinted about TTFI’s preparedness to host the event in Haryana. RELATED| Sathiyan ends wait for National title with win over Sharath Kamal Meanwhile, Chautala is set be get re-elected unopposed as the TTFI president for another four-year term when the Annual General Meeting takes place in Panchkula on Wednesday.Arun Banerjee will be the new secretary while Gurpreet Singh takes over as the new treasurer. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.