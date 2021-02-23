Commonwealth table tennis championship to be held in Panchkula

Panchkula will host the Commonwealth table tennis championship later this year.

The announcement came from Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) president Dushyant Chautala at the closing ceremony of the National championship on Tuesday.

Buoyed by the successful organisation of the National championship, Chautala, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and president of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), confirmed the hosting of the championship after having hinted about TTFI’s preparedness to host the event in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Chautala is set be get re-elected unopposed as the TTFI president for another four-year term when the Annual General Meeting takes place in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Arun Banerjee will be the new secretary while Gurpreet Singh takes over as the new treasurer.