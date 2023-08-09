MagazineBuy Print

Manika Batra’s baggage found, table tennis star thanks aviation ministry

Batra lost her baggage, containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru on a KLM Airlines flight.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 13:12 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Manika Batra in action during Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 in July 2023.
Manika Batra in action during Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 in July 2023. | Photo Credit: Ankur Salvi/Focus Sports/ UTT
infoIcon

Manika Batra in action during Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 in July 2023. | Photo Credit: Ankur Salvi/Focus Sports/ UTT

Manika Batra’s missing baggage has been found and delivered to her, the table tennis star said on Tuesday. She thanked aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his office for their “prompt” action.

Batra lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru on a KLM Airlines flight. She had sought help from the government to recover it.

“Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning,” Batra wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, after Batra sought help from the union minister, his office said, “Hi, the suitcase has been placed into the container bound for Delhi. We anticipate its arrival on today’s flight, scheduled to land at 01:55 AM tomorrow.” The world number 35, Batra, said she was travelling in business class in the Dutch flag carrier and never expected to lose baggage with a priority tag.

READ: How Goa turned the tables on defending champion Chennai to lift maiden UTT title

“Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM.! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament,” Batra had tweeted.

“Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help.” Batra was coming back to India after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.

Manika Batra

