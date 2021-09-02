More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sathiyan's coach, S. Raman, keen on travelling to Doha for Asian Championship The 52-year-old Raman would take a final call after arranging his finances and discussing with his ward. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 02 September, 2021 17:18 IST From left: Shen Yaohuan, S. Raman and G. Sathiyan at the Raman High Performance TT Centre in Chennai. - FILE PHOTO/K. PICHUMANI K. Keerthivasan Chennai 02 September, 2021 17:18 IST Following Manika Batra’s insistence on wanting her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape for the forthcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships, former National champion and Olympian S. Raman, who is G. Sathiyan’s coach, is also keen to go to Doha. READ| Manika Batra: ‘I want my coach to be there for every tournament’ The 52-year-old, however, said he would take a final call after arranging his finances and discussing with his ward.“My schedule allows me to travel. I am willing to go with ‘no cost’ to the Table Tennis Federation of India. Once Sathiyan returns from the Polish League on September 10, I will take a final call. I am also looking for private sponsors,” Raman told Sportstar on Thursday. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :