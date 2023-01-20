Table Tennis

WTT Contender: Manika Batra moves into semis

PTI
Doha 20 January, 2023 20:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra in action during the National Games.

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra in action during the National Games. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI

Star India paddler Manika Batra advanced to the WTT Contender semifinals after eking out a 3-2 win over Korea’s Choi Hyojoo on Friday.

The world number 36 toiled hard for 41 minutes before getting the better of Hyojoo 11-6, 11-9, 4-11, 5-11, 11-7, in the women’s singles quarterfinal at Lusail Sports Arena.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Manika surrendered the next two games tamely before holding her nerve to win the fifth game and seal a last-four spot.

She will face world number 24 China’s Zhang Rui for a place in the final later on Friday night.

