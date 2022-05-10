Not plans to retire anytime soon: Mouma

Brimming with confidence after finishing runner-up at the Senior Nationals in Shillong recently to cap a dream comeback post pregnancy, veteran paddler Mouma Das on Tuesday said she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The 38-year-old five-time former National champion, who returned to action after becoming mother in 2019, turned back the clock to finish runner-up after going down to Sreeja Akula.

"I never thought about the results. I actually just wanted to see where I stand fitness wise after becoming a mother," the two-time Olympian said at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club here.

"I am lucky to get such good support both from my family and my in-laws. Even my office wants me to play on. I am really overwhelmed and have thus not thought about throwing in the towel yet.

"The example of Sourav Ganguly's comeback story stood firmly in front of me as an inspiration."

Multiple Commonwealth Games medal winner, Mouma's comeback was halted as she was down with COVID-19.

"The love for the game made me start afresh but my comeback was halted further due to the pandemic when I was also affected by the virus.

"I was feeling shaky when I first got down for practice at the venue. But slowly things started falling in place," said Mouma, who has the Indian record of appearing in most World Championships.